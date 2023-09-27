Global Power Amplifier Market Size To Reach USD 53.94 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) vancouver, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Power Amplifier Market size was USD 28.70 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing consumer preference for consumer electronics including smartphones, smart Television (TVs), smartwatches, tablets, and smart home devices, as well as rapid development of wireless connectivity and technological advancements such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are key factors driving market revenue growth. A power amplifier is an electronic device that can increase the power of a signal by varying voltage or current. These amplifiers extract power from supplier source and control the output signal with a larger amplitude. According to Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the average volume of consumer electronics sold per person is expected to reach 1.08 pieces globally in 2023, which would have a favorable effect on the demand for power amplifiers owing to their effectiveness in improving signal strength of any transmitting system. Request for Free Sample Report: In addition, technical developments in the field of wireless communication as well as improvements in materials, such as silicon Germanium (SiGe) and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), utilized in the manufacture of Radiofrequency (RF) components are other key factors driving revenue growth of the market. The advancement of RF technology has also made products with a greater dynamic power range, higher frequencies, and lower noise parameters available, enabling the construction of next-generation electronic components. Moreover, rapid expansion of the semiconductor industry and need of consumers for more energy-efficient products are also expected to drive market revenue growth. For instance, on 09 March 2023, Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced introduction of the new Iterative Learning Control (ILC) test approach that greatly reduces the length of time required to test power amplifiers for Digital Pre-Distortion (DPD). However, high production cost of GaAs wafers is a key afctor, which could restrain market revenue growth. GaAs-based devices are only used in special applications, which require special functions and are also high cost. Most smartphones rely on GaAs chips rather than silicon chips, which are cost-effective. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 28.70 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 53.94 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, technology, class, industry vertical, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom, Toshiba Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global power amplifier market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective power amplifier solutions. Some major players included in the global power amplifier market report are:



Strategic Development



On 04 August 2023, Apex Microtechnology announced the release of PA198, the latest member of their family of precision power operational amplifiers. The PA198 is a precision power amplifier with voltage supply rails capable of up to 215 V with a dual supply (+440 V with a single supply) and output currents up to 200 mA. The PA198 has a remarkable power bandwidth of up to 2 MHz and a slew rate of up to 2000 V/s. On 25 May 2023, Filtronic announced the product launch of a new E-band power amplifier and active diplexer. The Hades X2 active diplexer is a next-generation device with improved performance, a typical PSAT of 30 dBm, and two powerful amplifiers. This device also includes two GaAs MMICs that are performance-matched and power-combined in a waveguide, to give the most power and linearity. Taurus, a high-power E-band amplifier with market-leading linear mmWave power and unmatched performance for long-range E-band communications, will also be introduced by the business.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The Radiofrequency (RF) power amplifier segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global power amplifier market over the forecast period. The RF power amplifier segment is further sub-segmented into Traveling-Wave Tube Amplifier (TWTA) and Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA). This is because RF power amplifier amplifies modulated RF signals before these are transmitted over the air using an antenna over long distances. The design of RF power amplifiers support complex modulated signals such as multi-level Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM), Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiplexing (OFDM), etc. The RF amplifiers are more effective at amplifying weak signals that the receiver detects, while their ability to distinguish the desired signals from a range of incoming signals has enhanced.

The silicon segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global power amplifier market during the forecast period. This is due to stringent requirements for RF front-end systems and components, which are imposed by new techniques used in Fourth Generation (4G)/Fifth Generation (5G) and related market variables. The power amplifier is part of RF Front-End Module (FEM) with the largest power consumption. The PA market for mobile devices is now dominated by III-V semiconductor technologies because of their enhanced frequency responsiveness, high breakdown voltage, and short time to market.

The consumer electronics segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global power amplifier market over the forecast period. This is due to rising adoption of consumer electronics including smart Televisions (TVs), smartphones, smartwatches, and other smart home devices. An essential electronic component in almost all microwave and millimeter-wave applications, and particularly in any transmitting system, is the power amplifier, which raises the power level of signal from its input to a predetermined level at its output.. Consumer gadgets, such as smart TVs, phones, watches, and other smart home appliances, are becoming more popular The North America market accounted for a largest revenue share in the global power amplifier market in 2022. This is owing to increasing popularity of consumer electronics and rising consumer preference for wireless connectivity and technological developments in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). On 13 October 2022, Electrocompaniet announced the product launch of a new flagship power amplifier. The AW 800 M is an 800 watt into 8 ohm monoblock amplifier that, with the flip of a switch on the back, can also be operated in stereo mode and bi-amping mode. The features in amplifier greatly reduce the workload of feedback system, leading to vanishingly low distortion values.

Emergen Research has segmented the global power amplifier market on the basis of product type, technology, class, industry vertical, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Audio Power Amplifier



Radiofrequency (RF) Power Amplifier



Traveling-Wave Tube Amplifier (TWTA)

Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Silicon



Silicon Germanium



Gallium Arsenide

Others

Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Class A



Class B



Class AB



Class C



Class D

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Consumer Electronics



Industrial



Telecommunications



Automotive



Military & Defense

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

