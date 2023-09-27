Quantitative Fund Market Is Booming Worldwide With Tianyan Capital, Citadel, Winton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quantitative Fund

The Global quantitative fund Market Size is estimated to register high growth over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

TELANGANA, HYDERABAD, INDIA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Quantitative Fund Market is the latest research study released by USD Analytics evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging strategic and tactical decision-making support. Quantitative Fund market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report is a great blend of qualitative and quantitative market data that was gathered and evaluated mostly through primary data and secondary sources. This is also providing the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the marketplace in future. Some of the major giants covered AQR Capital Management, Millennium Management, Paulson & Co., Soros Fund Management, Man Group, The D. E. Shaw Group, Bridgewater Associates, Acadian Asset Management, Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma, Minghong Investment, Ubiquant Investment, TianYan Capital, Citadel, Winton

Definition:

The quantitative fund market is influenced by various drivers and trends, including increasing investor interest, advancements in technology, data availability, regulatory environment, and risk management. Quant funds are increasingly incorporating machine learning and AI techniques, using alternative data sources, factor-based investing, multi-strategic approaches, and sustainable and ESG investing. They are also combining quantitative and fundamental analysis to make investment decisions. However, liquidity concerns, fee pressure, regulatory scrutiny, and global expansion are some of the challenges faced by quant funds. Investors are increasingly seeking consistent returns, especially in volatile markets. Quant funds are also addressing liquidity concerns, offering lower-cost options, and addressing regulatory scrutiny. The market is also expanding to tap into emerging markets and diversify portfolios.

The Quantitative Fund Market research compliments and examines the disrupting forces and their role, and structure in a competitive environment for financial institutions and the markets. The Quantitative Fund transformation in consumers' engagement with financial services is mirrored from the supply side. To provide further guidance on how these trends are factored into the market trajectory; the Quantitative Fund scope provides market size & estimates.

Market Segment

Type (Trend Following Funds, Countertrend Strategies, Statistical Arbitrage Funds, Convertible Arbitrage, Fixed Income Arbitrage, Commodity Spread Trades, Others) By Application (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales)

Regional Breakdown Covers Market Size by Following Country in Global Outlook:

.North America Country (United States, Canada)

.South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of South America)

.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Others)

.Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Rest of Europe)

.Rest of World [United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia (KSA), South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Others]

The study objectives of this report are:

-To analyse global Quantitative Fund Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, current size, share investments' and key players.

-To present the Quantitative Fund Market development in United States, Europe, South East Asia and China.

-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their development plan and strategies.

-To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, end-users and key regions.

Furthermore, the years considered in the Quantitative Fund Market study are as follows:

Historical year - 2018-2022

Base year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE Analysis:

A five-force study is performed in order to better comprehend the dynamics of the market. This analysis focuses at the bargaining power of suppliers, the bargaining power of consumers, threat of new competitors Threats of substitution and competition.

. Political (Trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political equilibrium)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, the price of raw materials, and exchange rates all play a role)

. Social (Changes in attitudes, family demography, educational attainment, cultural trends, and way of life)

. Technological (Automation, research, and development, as well as modifications to digital or mobile technologies)

. Legal (Laws governing employment, consumer protection, health and safety, and international as well as trade limitations)

. Environmental (Environmental factors, recycling methods, carbon footprint, trash management, and sustainability)

