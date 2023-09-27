Ultrasonic Sensor Market Size, Share, Trends And Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2020 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ultrasonic Sensor Market

Economically developed nations tend to witness high penetration of ultrasonic sensor technology in industrial and consumer electronics segments.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Ultrasonic Sensor Market by Product Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028,”

The global ultrasonic sensor market size was valued at $4.90 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $10.43 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.10%. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market growth during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.

Ultrasonic sensor is an electronic instrument, which measures the distance to an object via ultrasonic sound waves. It works on high-frequency sound waves, which reflect from an object to generate dissimilar echo patterns. It uses transducer to send & receive ultrasonic signals that relay back data about an object's proximity. It is widely used in many applications such as presence detection, stacking height control, robotic sensing, liquid level control, loop control, full detection, through-beam detection for high-speed counting, irregular parts detection for hoppers and feeder bowls, 45° deflection, thread or wire break detection, and contouring using ultrasonic systems. Ultrasonic sensor industrial grade products are a highly reliable for detecting objects and measuring distance and fill level. The industrial ultrasonic sensor price is versatile in nature and proven to be a better substitute to capacitive or optical sensors.

The global ultrasonic sensor market size is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors, such as growing use of ultrasonic sensors for object detection, pallet detection, and distance measurement across numerous industries, drive the growth of the ultrasonic sensors market. It is also widely used in the food & beverages industry for various purposes such as material handling, processing, and hygiene detection. However, limitation of ultrasonic sensors, such as limited detection range, is a major restraint to the global ultrasonic sensors market. In addition, growing demand from the healthcare sector for numerous applications, such as echocardiograms and echo graphs, is expected to create opportunities for the ultrasonic sensor market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Ultrasonic Sensor Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Ultrasonic Sensor Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Ultrasonic Sensor Market include:

· Balluff GmbH

· Banner Engineering Corp

· Baumer Group

· Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Turck)

· Honeywell International Inc

· Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

· OMRON Corporation

· Pepperl+Fuchs SE

· Rockwell Automation, Inc

· Sick AG

Developing nations tend to witness high penetration of ultrasonic sensor products especially in consumer electronics and automotive segments. Factors, such as increase in autonomous vehicle and advancement of IoT technology, accelerate the ultrasonic sensor market growth.

An ultrasonic sensor functions on similar principles as a radar system. An ultrasonic sensor translates electrical energy into acoustic waves and vice versa. A microcontroller is used for communication, which sends a trigger signal to the ultrasonic sensor. Generally, the duty cycle of this trigger signal is 10 μS. An ultrasonic sensor produces ultrasonic wave bursts and initiates a time counter. When an echo signal is received, the timer stops. The ultrasonic sensor output is a high pulse with similar duration as the time alteration between transmitted ultrasonic bursts and the received echo signal.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This study comprises analytical depiction of the global ultrasonic sensors market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

2. The overall ultrasonic sensor market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

3. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

4. The current ultrasonic sensors market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the ultrasonic sensor market share of key vendors.

5. The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

