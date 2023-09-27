(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Jennifer London at the USO for National Military Spouse Appreciation.

Uncovering the Traits That Defined Iconic Americans: Dr. Jennifer London to Speak at William Paterson University Turning Point USA Chapter in New Jersey.

- Dr. Jennifer LondonWAYNE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Jennifer London , a co-author of the new book "Profiles in Character: Sixteen Americans and the Traits that Defined Them” features unique character profiles of 16 iconic Americans who redefined history, will speak to the Turning Point USA and Network of Enlightened Women (NEW) Chapters at William Paterson University Chapter in Wayne, New Jersey on Tuesday, October 10 at 7 PM ET.Dr. Jennifer London will speak to the university students regarding her new book release featuring profiles of a vast range of personalities, such as Jonas Salk, George Washington, and Amelia Earhart – all of whom had unique traits - that drove them in their actions and decisions and helped define them and their legacies.Turning Point USA's Chapter Chairwoman, Arian Alonso, stated...“As a woman in this generation, I am thrilled to host Dr. Jennifer London at my college campus. Running a conservative women's group and a TPUSA chapter, it is important to educate young minds. She is a leader with many great stories, and she is also a role model. I am looking forward to hearing her speak about her life and learn more from her experiences.”Throughout the ages, rare individuals have taken monumental risks to stand up for a cause or belief. From Thomas Jefferson's persuasive pen that fueled the American Revolution to George Washington's call of duty in leading colonial forces against the British, their courage and strength of character are undeniable.Dr. Jennifer London stated. "We believe this book will inspire the next generation of readers to examine their own unique character strengths to help bolster their courage in making a positive impact in their lives, careers, and communities. I am honored to bring Profiles in Character to the Turning Point USA and Network of Enlightened Women readers, which provides a fascination by the dimensions of character and the diversity of bravery in these incredible people who made or changed history.”Susan B. Anthony committed to a higher calling, while Theodore Roosevelt maintained boundless optimism despite adversity. Amelia Earhart achieved greatness through her competitive spirit, and Franklin Delano Roosevelt led with confidence during times of crisis. Jonas Salk's altruism helped him save a generation, and Martin Luther King Jr. uplifted countless lives with his love and dedication. Ronald Reagan's vision for peace changed the world and Billy Graham was a unifier for people worldwide.###About: Dr. Jennifer London maintains leadership roles in a number of organizations, including the Board of Directors of the Navy League of the United States, Chair of the U.S. Navy League Foundation Board, Board of Directors of the National Navy Museum Development Foundation, Trustee of George Mason University Foundation, Life Guard Society of Mt. Vernon, National Council of The White House Historical Association, and Councilor of American Ancestors/New England Historical and Genealogical Society.As a thought leader, Dr. London has been interviewed by several national radio and TV programs, including Fox Business Network, on business, national security, and the military. She created and led a significant effort in educating and empowering Americans to be active citizens through a greater understanding of our Nation's early history through her National American History and Founders Month initiative. ( ).Dr. London has numerous professional publications to her credit, including“Ever Vigilant; Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI,” co-authored with Dr. J. Phillip (Jack) London ( evervigilantthebook.com).

Eden Hill

Eden Gordon Media, LLC

+1 202-714-6014

email us here