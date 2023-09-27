Russia lengthens limitations on money transactions overseas

(MENAFN) Russian non-residents from "unfriendly" nations are now subject to greater restrictions on their ability to move money overseas. From October 1, the restrictions will be extended for an additional six months.



The restrictions would apply to transactions from both personal and business accounts, the Bank of Russia said in a statement on Tuesday.



“This decision was made in order to maintain financial stability,” the central bank clarified.



The limitations were first established in April 2022 by the Bank of Russia. The last time this year's prohibition was extended was in March.



Payments are not allowed to be transmitted overseas without a special permit and must be transferred to designated ruble bank accounts, or known as C-type accounts.



Residents and non-residents of 'friendly' states, i.e. nations that have not imposed sanctions, are permitted to transfer a maximum of USD1 million per month overseas. The maximum amount for money transfer methods is $10,000. Non-resident workers in Russia, from either "friendly" or "unfriendly" countries, are permitted to send money abroad up to the equivalent of their monthly pay.

