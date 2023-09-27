Retail business in Russia growing

(MENAFN) According to a report by consulting company FinExpertiza based on data from Russian state statistics agency Rosstat, retail business in Russia this summer exceeded the levels attained before Western restrictions connected to Ukraine.



Experts recorded a decrease in retail sales from April 2022 after the beginning of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine as well as following bans, which resulted in Russians “reducing unnecessary spending and building up cash cushions for the future.”



Retail income fell by 12 continuous months until March 2023, ahead of starting to recover in April. Based on the survey, sales exceeded pre-war levels in July.



“Consumption of goods by the population has now surpassed the pre-crisis 2021 levels... In July, retail trade turnover reached 4 trillion rubles ($41.6 billion), which is 10.5% higher than in July 2022 and 1.2% higher than in July 2021, adjusted for inflation,” experts noted.



The survey declared that nourishments sales in Russia in the mentioned time increased by 4.2 percent on a yearly basis, while non-food sales rose by 17.7 percent. The profit of food products surged by 2.4 percent in comparison to 2021, while non-food income escalated by 0.3 percent.

MENAFN27092023000045015839ID1107151382