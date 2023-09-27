Amir Receives Credentials Of Five New Ambassadors To Qatar, Including UAE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the credentials of five new ambassadors to the country in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

HH the Amir received the credentials of Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Qatar H E Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta HE Simon Polichino, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the State of Qatar HE Ferdinand Lahnstein, Ambassador of Switzerland HE Florence Tinguely Mattli, and Ambassador of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Qatar HE Samir Halilovic.

HH the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in their missions, and the relations between the State of Qatar and their countries, as well as further development and growth.

For their part, Their Excellencies the Ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the Qatari people.

An official reception ceremony was held for Their Excellencies the Ambassadors upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.