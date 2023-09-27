Telecom Egypt Announces the Launch of “WeConnect”

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) 27 September 2023 – Telecom Egypt, Egypt’s first integrated telecom operator and one of the largest subsea cables operators in the region, has launched its new WeConnect ecosystem, providing agile access to Egypt’s extensive subsea cable infrastructure. WeConnect enables users to mix and match connectivity between subsea cable systems in the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea using an open and neutral model.



Today, with globally competitive pricing schemes, WeConnect’s digital platform enables users to click-to-order cross-connectivity between the 14 subsea cable systems landing in Egypt’s 10 cable stations, linked via the 10 terrestrial routes spanning the country. WeConnect users will easily manage their commercial agreements through the online platform to enjoy accelerated access to the growing number of subsea cable systems with greater agility, adaptability, diversity, and resiliency.



Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Telecom Egypt, commented:



“We have a profound understanding of people’s connectivity needs, and throughout our journey have been keen to design solutions and develop our well-established infrastructure to cater to those needs. We have a clear vision that WeConnect will accelerate and support the deployment of our customers’ digital infrastructure. It will further enhance how our global partners choose to cross-connect their capacity over various subsea systems. WeConnect is our way of adding value to our partners by enabling them to make the best use of their assets, which will ultimately echo into the end user experience globally.”



Through WeConnect’s cross-connection ecosystem, Telecom Egypt’s partners can easily log into the platform and route their traffic over different systems, enabling them to scale-up wherever they see an opportunity, while having full control over their subsea cable connectivity. WeConnect provides efficient scalability, with the potential to promote the reach of all applications and services to billions of potential end users. Building on Egypt’s geographic and geopolitical advantages, and with an open, neutral and transparent cross-connection model, Telecom Egypt emphasizes its position as a “go-to” destination for international connectivity and a global digital infrastructure hub. Thanks to this new, attractive, standardized pricing model, partners can now easily “land and expand” and grow their digital infrastructure across three continents: Asia, Africa and Europe.



Seif Mounib, Vice President for International and Wholesale at Telecom Egypt, commented:

“All our investments focus on accelerating how our partners connect and grow their global network reach. We take pride in having served the global connectivity market for over 165 years. We firmly believe in exploring new ways to optimize how our partners maximise their investment returns and expand their footprint around the world. WeConnect is a great step forward in enhancing our operational excellence, demonstrating our commitment to providing an open and transparent global digital infrastructure hub for the international community.”



Telecom Egypt has made strategic investments in 15 subsea cable systems globally, with more than 5 cable systems coming into service in the near future. Egypt’s coastlines, spanning 1,951km on the Red Sea and another 995km on the Mediterranean Sea, enable Telecom Egypt to offer diversity and resiliency in cable landing locations. As the world witnesses increasing demand for connectivity, Telecom Egypt sees a huge opportunity to satisfy those needs and take global connectivity to the next level through innovative initiatives and state-of-the-art projects.



About Telecom Egypt



Telecom Egypt is the first integrated telecom operator in Egypt providing all telecom services to its customers, including fixed and mobile voice and data services. Telecom Egypt has a long history, over 160 years, of serving Egyptian customers and leading the Egyptian telecom market in the most advanced technology and reliable infrastructure solutions, as well as the widest network of submarine cables. In addition to its mobile operation "WE", the company owns 45% of Vodafone Egypt. Telecom Egypt’s shares and GDRs (Ticker: ETEL.CA; TEEG.LN) are traded on The Egyptian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. Please refer to Telecom Egypt’s full financial disclosure on ir.te.eg



