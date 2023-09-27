Middle East & North Africa Ozone Generator Market Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Report and forecast 2023-28

(MENAFN- MarkNtel Advisors) According to MarkNtel Advisors, the Middle East & North Africa Ozone Generator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.75%, covering aspects associated with the changing interface of the industry over the years. This study also offers insights to the stakeholders, comprising data from the historic years 2018-21 & the base year 2022, to put together estimations for the forecast period 2023-28.



The study is developed in an understandable format using graphs, diagrams, tables, pie charts, & other pictorial representations for stakeholders with data on the aspects promulgating the overall industry dynamics. The research aims to demonstrate information on the changing operational interface of the Middle East & North Africa Ozone Generator Market across different geographies and the expansion in each bifurcation after pondering factors like governing policies, regulations, & other external parameters.



The Middle East & North Africa Ozone Generator Market Opportunity:

Surging Demand for Sustainable Products in Chemical Industry - Developments in the chemical industry, especially in sectors such as paints & coatings, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals, would further attribute the demand for ozone generators in the region owing to the growing emphasis on sustainability in these industries. In 2021, at the 4th Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Responsible Care Conference, the GCC chemical industry have reiterated their commitment to advancing sustainability, developing nature-positive solutions, and contributing to climate action. Ozone generators are considered a more environmentally friendly alternative to certain chemical-based purification methods which would push the demand for ozone generators.



Segmentation of the Industry

The Middle East & North Africa Ozone Generator Market is highly fragmented and bifurcates into the following segmentations:



-By Technology



Corona Discharge- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Ultraviolet light- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Electrolysis- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Radiochemical- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

-By Application



Water Purification- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Air Purification- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Food Processing- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Organic Synthesis- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Aquaculture- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Medicine & Aesthetics- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Others (Surface Treatment, Swimming Pool)- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

-By End-User



Food & Beverage- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Pharmaceutical- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Semi-Conductor- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Municipal & Industrial Water Treatment- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Residential & Industrial Air Treatment- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Others (Sewage water treating plant, Paper & Pulp, etc.)- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028, USD Million

Regional Landscape

On the geographical front, the Middle East & North Africa Ozone Generator Market expands across the following:



-By Country



The UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Oman

Turkey

Egypt

Israel

Algeria

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report incorporates a competitive landscape of the industry, a prominent section, covering all the essential attraction areas for the stakeholders. This section enlightens the investors with information after rigorous profiling of each company operating in the market.



Investments rise & fall

The geographical presence of players

Overview of the company

Origin & business strategy

Product/Service portfolio expansion

This section also comprises strategies adopted by the players to maintain their dominance & yield higher profits while expanding the overall business across segments and locations.



Ongoing trends & recent developments

Performance indicators

Products/Services offered

Risk & SWOT Analysis

The companies profiled in the Middle East & North Africa Ozone Generator Market report are



UV Light Systems FZE

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Faraday Ozone

Ecozone Technologies Ltd.

Xylem

Fendtech LLC

Eltech Ozone Pvt. Ltd.

Lenntech DMCC

Atlas Copco

Safir Ozone System

Others

