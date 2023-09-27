Azerbaijan: Anti-Terror Operation Kills 192 Military Personnel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Azerbaijan's authorities announced Wednesday that 192 military personnel have been killed and 511 others wounded in the "anti-terror operation" that occurred in Nagorno-Karabakh region last week.
The operation that took place on September 19-20 helped Azerbaijan fully recapture the region, Azerbaijan's news agency said.
Azerbi forces announced on September 19 start of carrying out an "anti-terror operation" against Armenia separatists in the region.
The separatists declared, through Russia's peacekeeping forces, their agreement on a ceasefire and holding negotiations with Azerbaijan's authorities to settle the conflict in the region. (end)
