EU Capacity Building Mission In Somalia (EUCAP) Supporting Maritime Nature Protection In Somaliland

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The coastal waters in the region are abundant in fish and coral reef. Mangrove forests stretch along parts of the coast providing shelter and feeding ground for marine animals. The marine resources have the potential to bring prosperity to the population and could serve as an alternative to traditional activities such as pastoralism and agriculture.

Diversifying the economy is vital, as the effects from climate change and environmental degradation get more severe. Protection of the marine environment is crucial to secure the resources. Ensuring strength of the natural ecosystems and their ability to resist and persist the changes is also an important for the climate adaptation.

EUCAP will support the process and development of a policy for protection of the marine environment in the region under focus. The mission will make a needs assessment to be used as a basis for the work. The assessment will enter into the environmental status and challenges connected to Somaliland marine and coastal areas.

The aim is to create a policy that can be used by the local authorities to secure that the waters and coasts in the region are used in a sustainable way. Furthermore, the adopted policy must be in favour of the population to make it functional.

Committing local communities

Preparations of the assessment will include mapping existing local policies and laws, as well as international conventions and guidelines, without forgetting resources available, realistic possibilities and various stakeholders' interests.

As a part of collecting the information, authorities and people living in the coastal areas will be heard. Once completed, this assessment will be used as a basis to shape the policy, as well as methods to monitor and follow up of the implementation. EUCAP will lead the process to write the policy and plan for implementation and follow up.

The decided process secures a sustainability of the work, by including mechanisms of transfer of knowledge and expertise from the mission to the authorities. The process is also cross ministerial and includes dialogue to ensure that it is in line with other policy areas.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EU Capacity Building Mission in Somalia (EUCAP Somalia).