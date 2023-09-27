Drip Drop Distro Pioneers The Future Of Smoke Shop Retailing At NACS Show 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The wholesale and distribution company will be unveiling a one-of-a-kind program at the upcoming convenience store trade show

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drip Drop Distro,

the trailblazing innovator in the counterculture industry, is set to unveil its groundbreaking "Smoke Shop in a Shop" initiative at the highly anticipated NACS Show from October 4-6, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center. This revolutionary concept redefines the consumer experience and opens up new horizons for all sized convenience stores, gas stations and retail stores looking to enter the thriving smoke shop category without the hassle.

As consumer demand for smoke shop products continues to rise, many retailers are eager to tap into this lucrative market, but face obstacles in terms of strategy and execution. Drip Drop Distro is proud to be the industry's sole partner that offers an end-to-end solution, from category management and expansion to renovation and remodeling, transforming stores into miniature smoke shops.

With this program, Drip Drop Distro is paving the way for a personalized and tailored experience. The process begins with a meticulous analysis of a store's square footage. The Drip Drop team then crafts a detailed 3D model and layout of the store or market, providing a virtual walk-through experience. This invaluable step allows retailers to visualize the transformation and make informed decisions.

Once the store or gas station owner has explored the potential, they then have the freedom to choose the elements that best suit their vision, including:



Custom Humidors: A custom-made humidor can be at your door in just ten weeks.

Renovation and Remodeling: Transform your store within as little as eight weeks.

Product Placement: Customize your product offerings to cater to your unique market. Cost: Costs vary, starting from five grand and extending up to twenty, offering flexibility for retailers of all sizes.

Matthew "Motu" Nu'uvali is the brainchild behind the concept. As a VP and Partner at Drip Drop Distro, he explains, "The industry is slowly closing the gap between counterculture and the mainstream industries. Consumers are seeking new options to fit their lifestyles, and we want to make it as simple as possible for retailers to cater to their customers. With Smoke Shop in a Shop, we bring the smoke shop to already established convenience stores, gas stations and mini marts, and take away all of the guesswork."

"Smoke Shop in a Shop" is poised to revolutionize the retail landscape. By seamlessly integrating Drip Drop Distro's offering of smoke shop products into a convenience store, retailers can diversify offerings, attract new customers and boost revenue, all in a streamlined process.

Drip Drop Distro will showcase its game-changing initiative at the 2023 NACS Show. Visit booth #C9829

to experience firsthand the future of smoke shop retailing and learn how Drip Drop can transform any convenience store into a one-stop shop, while unlocking new opportunities, driving growth and staying ahead of the competition.

About Drip Drop Distro

Born from resilience in 2017, Drip Drop Distro is a unique, rapidly growing wholesale/distribution company that builds brands into powerhouses. The company is built on the foundation of second chances, comprised of individuals from all walks of life. There is no shortage of heart or hustle in the organization. Beyond collaborations with established brands, Drip Drop Distro takes pride in building its own distinctive lifestyle branded products – all at a competitive price without sacrificing quality. Explore Drip Drop Distro's lineup of "Premium Brands That Sell" at dripdropdistro.

