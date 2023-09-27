Levitate Introduces 'Handwritten' Cards To Suite Of Marketing Tools, Surpasses 5,000 Customer Milestone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH,

N.C., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate, the award-winning Happiness Platform for relationship-based businesses, announced today the addition of a brand new offering, Handwritten Cards. With a reputation for disrupting the traditional marketing landscape, Levitate is excited to release this unique offering that marries technology with personal touch, allowing customers to send real pen to paper cards to their networks at scale. This announcement coincides with another significant milestone for the company: reaching 5,000 paid customers, on the heels of also being included in the INC. 5000 list .

About the New Handwritten Cards Feature

In the era of digital communication, Levitate recognizes the irreplaceable value and nostalgic charm of a handwritten card. However, most people simply don't have the time, energy, or forethought to hand-write personal thank yous, greetings, or holiday cards beyond the rare occasion. Leveraging cutting-edge robotic technology, Levitate's Handwritten Cards feature enables businesses to send real, pen-written cards at scale, with a variety of fonts that mimics the nuances of genuine handwriting. Featuring high-quality cardstock and in-house custom designs, plus delivery through USPS with real Forever Stamps as the postage, these cards differentiate themselves from competitors with their uniquely authentic look and feel.

Levitate client Denny Esford, Attorney & Owner of Windy City Trial Group, had this to say about the new offering, "I unexpectedly received one of Levitate's new 'handwritten' note cards in the mail. Much like Levitate's emails, they look very much like someone individually sent it to just me. For clients that appreciate the personal touch of a physical connection, such as a piece of mail, I think this note card will be remarkably effective at staying in touch with clients in a memorable way. Well done, Levitate."

Levitate's Handwritten Cards are the perfect way to express genuine care and foster meaningful connections easily. Whether marking occasions like birthdays and anniversaries, celebrating significant life moments such as promotions and welcoming new family members, or simply conveying gratitude for ongoing support, these custom-designed cards effortlessly bridge the gap between businesses and their clients. Levitate customers will have the option to further amplify their brand identity by incorporating their logos into these heartfelt cards. To ensure that a birthday is never forgotten, Levitate offers automations for birthday cards so customers can send these personal greetings automatically. The feature is also ideal for spreading holiday wishes with custom holiday cards, sent in bulk, but with the look and feel of an individually handwritten card - saving countless hours and wrist pain.

The new Handwritten Cards feature is a natural extension of Levitate's mission to make the world a happier place by building more authentic relationships.

5,000 Customers and Counting

In addition to the Handwritten Cards feature, Levitate is thrilled to announce they have reached 5,000 customers, with revenue growth of over 1,500% in the last three years.

"This milestone is more than just a number; it's a testament to the effectiveness of Levitate's approach to client happiness," said Grant Kitching, CRO of Levitate. "Our continued growth speaks volumes about the results our customers are seeing and the commitment of our team to create a truly unique and invaluable product for relationship-based business owners."

Levitate believes that their relentless pursuit of innovation and deep understanding of and attention to customer needs is what will help fuel their continued success for years to come.

About Levitate:

Levitate, launched in 2017, helps relationship-based businesses nurture authentic connections with their clients, referral sources and prospects. Levitate's Happiness Platform allows users to send tailored emails at scale, post to social media, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys, generate reviews, schedule meetings, send handwritten cards, remember key facts about their contacts, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach. For more information about Levitate, visit levitate.ai.

SOURCE Levitate