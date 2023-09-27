High 5 Plumbing Opens New Headquarters In Golden

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New facility includes state-of-the-art training facility among other impressive amenities

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing , a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, has moved into a new building in an effort to keep up with its exponential growth. The new office is located at 15710 W. Colfax Avenue in Golden, Colorado.

"This new facility is something that we've been building toward for some time now," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "We made our Denver location work for many years by renovating and adding office spaces as the company grew to fit our team and operations. The Golden Shop is different as we are walking into it with our three-year vision, and each department is now set up to flow for production and creativity."

One of the main attractions of the new location is the 1,500-square-foot training room. This new state-of-the-art room will be outfitted with cameras from all angles, and it will include microphones and dropdown projectors. The training room will be available for rent to networking groups, chamber events and any group that needs a space to train and record. High 5 will offer it as training spaces for some of the past High 5 Cares nonprofit organizations in the area as well.

The Golden office will also have a food and beverage stand in addition to a fridge where technicians and employees can grab drinks and snacks throughout the day. Torres said this will help technicians maximize their time away from the office that may have been otherwise used to pick up a quick snack.

One of the final major additions is a new podcast room that will include dropdown cameras and up to eight seats.

"Because of our 11 years in business connecting with our team, clients, and the community, we have built connections and stories we are ready to share with the world," said Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "We know many people in the trades will benefit as well as our hopes in building confidence in the plumbing trades for the younger generations specifically."



"We are super excited about this new facility and the possibilities that come with it," Levi Torres added. "From the state-of-the-art training facility to the podcast room, this new building will allow us to continue our growth while also being a facility the community and our employees can be proud of."

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit .

