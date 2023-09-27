Augmedix Announces New AI Medical Documentation Product, Augmedix Go, A Clinician-Controlled Mobile App

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix , a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, announced today the early access release of the newest product on its platform, Augmedix Go , a clinician-controlled mobile app that uses generative AI to instantaneously create a fully automated draft medical note after each patient visit.



Augmedix Go harnesses proprietary natural language processing (NLP), large language models (LLMs), and structured data sets, key components of Augmedix's tech stack. This powerful technology is utilized in a thoughtful manner to ensure comprehensive and highly accurate medical notes with appropriate guardrails that safeguard against errors.

“As we pursue our goal of freeing clinicians from administrative burdens to focus on patient care, we are proud to deliver Augmedix Go. This fully automated product is an important milestone highlighting how we are responsibly harnessing the power of AI,” said Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer of Augmedix.“Augmedix Go is a highly scalable product that is priced at a level to appeal to a broad base of healthcare systems. Generative AI is a powerful tool, and we are committed to engendering the trust of clinicians through a transparent user interface that also provides clinicians controls to tailor medical notes to their unique needs.”

Now available under early access, Augmedix Go allows the clinician to see how the technology works in creating the medical note through a simple and intuitive interface. This innovative product offers a variety of features to support busy healthcare clinicians throughout their clinic day, including summaries of key medical events, reminders of unfinished notes, and flexibility for post-visit dictation and text editing. The technology offers output control through a multimodal interface and can be utilized in both acute and ambulatory care settings.

“Augmedix was the first to bring to market the practice of ambient medical documentation to the nation's leading health systems,” said Augmedix Founder, Director, and Chief Strategy Officer Ian Shakil.“Building upon the success of our full-service Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes products, Augmedix Go is unique in that it reimagines the clinician experience at scale. This product serves as a prime example of the future of AI medical documentation.”

Augmedix Go can be economically adopted and implemented quickly across hospitals and health systems. Augmedix Go allows clinicians immediate access to review, edit and approve their medical notes, and can be integrated into leading electronic health record (EHR) systems.

Augmedix Go will be showcased at the HLTH 2023 conference from October 8-11 in Las Vegas. Visit Augmedix's Booth #3838 at HLTH to experience the future of AI medical documentation with Augmedix Go.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection by seamlessly integrating our technology at the point of care. Augmedix's proprietary platform digitizes the natural clinician-patient conversations, which are converted into comprehensive medical notes and structured data in real time. The company's platform uses automatic speech recognition and natural language processing, including large language models, to generate accurate and timely medical notes that are transferred into the EHR.

Augmedix's products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout, increasing clinician efficiency and improving patient access. Through Augmedix's proprietary platform and bi-directional communication channel, Augmedix is ideally suited to serve as the vehicle for change at the point of care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit .

