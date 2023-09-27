Waterproofing Chemicals Market Is Set To Reach $40,681.1 Million By 2033, Predicts Chemview Consulting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a comprehensive research analysis conducted by ChemView Consulting, the waterproofing chemicals market is projected to cross a valuation of $27,219.9 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033. The industry is primarily driven by the increasing focus on sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, particularly in the construction and industrial sectors.

The market faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material costs and stringent environmental regulations. However, these challenges are offset by numerous growth opportunities, including technological advancements like nanotechnology and the rising demand in emerging economies.

Key Takeaways from the Waterproofing Chemicals Market:



Roofing and walls application segment dominates with a 32.7% market share.

North America leads with a 27% market share. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.



“The market is set to benefit from the increasing focus on sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, as well as technological advancements like nanotechnology,” says our Lead Analyst at Industry Report.

Key Players and their Strategies for Success in the Waterproofing Chemicals Market

The competitive landscape is marked by high competition among several large-scale manufacturers like BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, and Arkema S.A. These companies are investing heavily in R&D and focusing on sustainable solutions to gain a competitive edge.



Key Companies in the Market:



BASF

Dow

Mapei

Soprema Group

Pidilite

Fosroc International

Johns Manville

Drizoro

Conpro Chemicals Private SIKA

Key Developments in the Market



BASF focused on sustainability and digital transformation between 2020 and 2023.

Dow prioritized circular economy initiatives and aims to become carbon neutral by 2050. Mapei concentrated on global expansion and product diversification.

Key Segments of the Waterproofing Chemicals Market

By Application:

Roofing and Walls

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Latin America

Japan Middle East & Africa

About ChemView Consulting

ChemView Consulting is a leading market research firm, with expertise in Chemicals & Materials, Food & Beverages, Packaging, Oil & Gas, Clean Energy & Power, Life Sciences, Industrial Equipment, Mobility, and Consumer Product. We are one of the top market intelligence firms specializing in business analytics with an expertise in the ever-growing chemicals industry. We track high-growth markets with innovative ideas and opportunities insights through B2B research.

Our client base ranges from industry experts, investors, top companies in the chemicals; and oil & gas industry to SMEs, start-ups, and new entrants. We have worked with over 100 companies to upscale their position as the global leader in the chemical & materials landscape with our cutting-edge analytics and advisory services.



