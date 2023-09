Rivalry Releases New Original Game 'Cash & Dash' To Establish Next Generation Of Casino Entertainment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the“ Company ” or“ Rivalry ”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), the leading sportsbook and iGaming operator for Millennials and Gen Z, today released 'Cash & Dash,' a new original casino game available exclusively on Rivalry. Developed in-house by Rivalry's games team, the fast-paced title blends elevated graphics, unique gameplay, and original IP to adapt the online casino experience for the next generation of bettors and their unique entertainment preferences.



“Online betting is still far behind other forms of entertainment from a product standpoint,” said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO, Rivalry.“We see a growing opportunity to create betting products that are strikingly fun, interactive, and engaging, and our original games are a big step in that direction. Cash & Dash, Rushlane, and other original games we currently have in development, continue to build on a unique betting experience exclusive to Rivalry that differentiates our product at a time where most sportsbooks look and feel the same.”

Cash & Dash is a 3D game where players must infiltrate a high-security bank and avoid a series of booby-traps in order to steal the treasure and escape. Players bet the desired amount at the beginning of each round with multipliers that increase their winnings as they successfully navigate further into the secured building. Cash & Dash also features an array of Rivalry's original IP as playable characters and more, further bridging product, marketing, and brand across the Company.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

As a live-service game, Cash & Dash offers players a dynamic gaming experience where additional content and rewards including new playable characters, custom maps, consumable items, and more will be released through future updates and expansions. Rivalry will also host limited-time events in collaboration with its creator partners to drive awareness and player engagement.

“Cash & Dash is a first-of-its-kind title that merges online casino betting with modern video game studio development and gameplay,” said Andre Nogueira, Senior Product Manager, Games, Rivalry.“We've incorporated tried-and-true mechanics from the games industry to add a layer of entertainment value to the casino experience that resonates with our Millennial and Gen Z audience.”

Cash & Dash has been developed by Rivalry's growing team of game developers, designers, and motion artists with experience producing video games for publishers and studios including Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and more. Rivalry will continue investing in video game development and producing more first-party games which build on the on-site entertainment experience and create an online betting product unique to the Company.

Cash & Dash is available on desktop and mobile in select regions and will soon roll out to all of Rivalry's markets globally.

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media company offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of fans. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry also holds a sports bookmaker license in Australia and an internet gaming registration in Ontario, and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. Rivalry's sportsbook is built on a proprietary tech stack and features a variety of originally developed products geared for Millennial and Gen Z fans including Same Game Combos, an esports parlay product, original casino games, and an interactive casino platform, Casino.exe.

