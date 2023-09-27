Draftkings To Launch Online Sportsbook In Kentucky On September 28

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today plans to launch its top-rated mobile sportsbook in Kentucky on September 28, 2023. Last month, DraftKings reached an agreement with ECL Corbin, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ECL Entertainment, LLC, dba The Mint Gaming Hall at Cumberland (“Williamsburg”) and Cumberland Run (“Corbin”) giving the digital sports entertainment and gaming company access to operate online sports betting in the Commonwealth.



Beginning September 28, 2023, eligible customers in Kentucky will have the opportunity to place bets through DraftKings' online sportsbook across collegiate and professional sports, including the NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA and more. DraftKings offers Kentucky customers access to place a variety of bets, such as same-game parlays, in-game betting options, player props, special odds boost selections, and more.

“Kentucky marks the 24th Jurisdiction overall where DraftKings is live, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver sports fans across Kentucky with our safe and legal mobile DraftKings Sportsbook app,” said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America.“It's an exciting time of year with the NFL and college football seasons currently underway, and we look forward to being the ultimate host, providing customers with a seamless and enjoyable sports betting experience.”

DraftKings has teamed up with popular Kentucky Sports Radio (“KSR”) host Matt Jones ahead of launching in the Commonwealth. To celebrate the occasion, Jones will be hosting his show live from The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland in Williamsburg and placing a ceremonial first bet via the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

“I am excited to team up with DraftKings and their top-rated sportsbook to deliver KSR listeners and sports fans across Kentucky with engaging content and the latest DraftKings offerings,” said Kentucky Sports Radio Host Matt Jones.“We at KSR wanted to make sure that we were working with the best company for those eligible to wager in Kentucky, and I am ecstatic that we have done just that. We are just kicking things off in Kentucky and looking forward to celebrating more milestones with DraftKings.”

In addition to its online sportsbook, Kentucky sports bettors can place wagers in person at the newly opened DraftKings Sportsbook located at The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland in Williamsburg and Cumberland Run in Corbin.

“We're excited that eligible Kentucky residents will have expanded access to sports betting through DraftKings' acclaimed online sportsbook,” said Henry Graffeo, General Manager of The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland and Cumberland Run. "I can't think of a more appropriate person than Matt Jones to make the ceremonial online bet as mobile sports wagering comes to Kentucky on September 28. Matt carries a voice that booms across the Commonwealth and has championed bringing sports betting to Kentucky for years. We invite his many fans to come out to The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland to listen to Matt and the KSR crew live, as well as place a wager in person at our betting kiosks or on the DraftKings Sportsbook app while enjoying a great sports viewing experience with more than 50 televisions.”

DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program, with a focus on Service, Equity, Responsible Gaming, Vitality, Entrepreneurship, and Sports. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program, and DraftKings' collective mission is to protect consumers with groundbreaking technology, employee training, resources for customers, and the support of evidence-based research.

Eligible customers in Kentucky can access the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here . To become a DraftKings Dynasty Rewards member, visit sportsbook.draftkings.com/dynasty . For problem gambling support or services, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings' mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world's favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 24 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in 5 states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in 4 states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. Launched in 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility .

