Pico Launches The Next Generation Corvil Analytics Appliances

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico , a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, introduces the performant, reliable and innovative Next-Gen Corvil Analytics Appliances . These appliances set an impressive new standard for performance, marking a notable advancement for Pico and our valued clients. The new Corvil appliances utilize Intel's cutting-edge processor architecture, harnessing the capabilities of Intel's latest 4th Gen Xeon scalable processors .

In today's dynamic trading environment, high-performance infrastructure and comprehensive monitoring systems are vital. Corvil Analytics excels with real-time accuracy and granularity, essential for ever-increasing trading and data volumes in financial markets. Key features include:



Performance: Sustained 30Gbps packet capture and a performance boost of up to 5x in a compact 1U unit

Reliability: Greater than 20x improvement in disk reliability achieved with NVMe SSD drives

Optimization: Intel Quick Assist Technology (QAT) used to optimize capture data compression at speeds up to 100Gbps

Non-Volatile Memory Express Solid State Disk storage (NVMe SSD): Creates a significant improvement in storage technology, offering faster speeds, reduced latency, and increased efficiency for data storage and retrieval.

Price: Up to 62% reduction in price-to-performance ratio 40/100Gbps Analytics : New cost-effective appliances providing analytics for 40/100Gbps networks

“The Corvil appliance range covers speeds from 1Gbps to 100Gbps, providing sustained network capture and analytics from 30Gbps in a 1U form factor to 100Gbps in a 2U form factor. All appliances have adopted the NVMe SSD technology, enabling up to 20x improved disk reliability and sustained capture and analytics at 100Gbps,” said Ken Jinks, Executive Director, Product Management at Pico. “We are conscious of ever-increasing costs for our clients and made a deliberate effort with this release to improve the price-to-performance ratio of analytics for 100Gbps networks as 100Gbps adoption continues at a rapid pace.”

Corvil Analytics is used by the world's largest banks, exchanges, electronic market makers, quantitative hedge funds, data service providers and brokers and has a twenty plus year legacy in extracting and correlating technology and transaction performance intelligence from dynamic network environments. This release of the Corvil 6950, 7950 and 8800 appliances continue the legacy of delivering the ability to capture data at high speeds and high volumes while providing analytics and visibility to support the continuity of network infrastructure technology performance, execution, and trading analytics as well as quick and accurate responses to regulatory inquiries.

Contact Pico now to learn more about the new high-performance Corvil appliances.

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico's technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency market solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNetTM, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

