ICERTIAS Joins United Nations' Prestigious Global Compact Initiative

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ --The United Nations Welcomes ICERTIAS to its Global Compact Initiative. UN Global Compact Champions Human Rights, Labor, and Eco-Values. ICERTIAS, Embracing the United Nations Program, Enters 0.007% Elite ClubWednesday, 27 September 2023Zurich, Switzerland – Today, the distinguished market research and consumer empowerment organization, ICERTIAS, proudly announced its alignment with the United Nations Global Compact, the world's preeminent initiative dedicated to fostering corporate sustainability and responsible business practices. This monumental step elevates ICERTIAS to the elite echelons of global corporations, a mere 0.007%, who are fervently committed to reimagining a sustainable and equitable future.The United Nations Global Compact promotes businesses to synchronize their strategies with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. Moreover, it galvanizes them to actuate these principles, ensuring a progressive societal impact.Out of the estimated 334 million businesses worldwide, according to in-depth research by World Bank, Statista, Eurostat, OECD, and Statistisches, only a select few choose to align with the esteemed standards upheld by the UN Global Compact initiative. Despite being the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, the UN Global Compact remains an exclusive domain, boasting only 23,000 members, which include legal entities, private corporations, and cities. This elite group represents just 0.007% of the world's leading companies.By onboarding with this prestigious initiative, ICERTIAS not only intensifies its allegiance to sustainable and responsible business paradigms but also signifies its position amongst the world's most esteemed companies.ICERTIAS is celebrated for its coveted certifications and accolades such as the Best Buy Award, QUDAL - QUality meDAL, and Customers' Friend. These prestigious recognitions underscore its commitment to spotlighting and advocating for superior products and services on an international scale.The UN Global Compact, since its inception in 2000, has become a beacon for corporate responsibility, uniting a multitude of companies and non-business signatories across the globe. It fervently urges corporations to realign their operations with ten universally recognized principles, further supporting the overarching UN objectives, especially the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).# # #About ICERTIAS:ICERTIAS is a globally renowned market research and certification organisation founded in 2011. Impartially operating in over 40 countries across five continents, it is dedicated to empowering consumers by guiding them to products and services known for quality, value, and sustainability. On the international stage, ICERTIAS is particularly celebrated for its certification and award programs, including the Best Buy Award, QUDAL - QUality meDAL, and Customers' Friend.

