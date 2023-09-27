CASA Pinellas Launches First Annual Scavenger Hunt In Downtown St. Petersburg

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Community partners like Chad Mize and Ferg's partner with CASA to create a Violence Free Pinellas

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CASA Pinellas, the county's certified domestic violence service provider, is uniting the community with a scavenger hunt on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Participants will raise funds and awareness in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, supporting and empowering the local community's survivors and their families.Involvement Opportunities:- Play: Create a team of 2-10 people and join the fun-filled scavenger hunt- Sponsor: Provide critical funds and make a life-saving impact to support CASA's mission- Host: Highlight a business or organization by becoming a stop on the scavenger huntCASA Pinellas partnered with local celebrity artist Chad Mize to create an exclusive design for the scavenger hunt.Participating in the scavenger hunt is the only way to snag the limited-edition Chad Mize x CASA canvas tote bag. Teams that raise $150 per person score a commemorative Chad Mize x CASA event T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded to teams that earn the most points and raise the most money to support CASA's life-saving work.Participants can get started in three easy steps.1. Create an account and join a team.- Visit- Click the "Join a Team" button- Register for an account, then create or join a team of 2-10 players2. Register for the scavenger hunt.- Click the pink "Donate & Tickets" button.***Each team member much register individually3. Start fundraising!- Once participants create an account, they will get a custom fundraising page. The URL will look like- Share the personalized fundraising page on social media, via email, etc., to start raising life-saving funds for CASA PinellasGivebutter allows participants to build custom fundraising pages to share directly on social media or via email. Top fundraising teams earn super cool prizes, so start raising life-saving funds today.11:30am: Kick Off at CASA Pinellas1011 1st Avenue NGrab the welcome packet and refreshments, then hit the town! Teams can use their smartphones to track their scavenger hunt progress.3:00pm: After Party and Awards at Ferg's1320 Central AvenueEnjoy a burger and beverage, live DJ, karaoke, and more at the After Party sponsored by Ferg's. Prizes will be awarded for top fundraisers, top scoring team, best team decade costume, and best empowerment karaoke performanceCASA's theme for Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2023 is Eras of Empowerment. It celebrates CASA's remarkable journey through the years and the many accomplishments of the anti-domestic violence movement nationwide. CASA has provided life-saving services to Pinellas County's women, children, and men for nearly 50 years. In 2022 alone, CASA provided over 75,000 services, including pro bono legal help, safety planning, housing, mental health support, child services, hotline calls, and more.About CASA:Founded in 1977, CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse) is the official 501c3 domestic violence center based in Pinellas County, FL. In October 2022, CASA opened Florida's only Family Justice Center, earning the 2023 National Purple Ribbon Award for Outstanding New Service Launch. CASA's mission is to challenge the societal acceptance of all forms of domestic violence through advocacy, prevention, intervention, and support services. To learn more, visit .

