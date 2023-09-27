Brooks, Leboeuf, Foster & Gwartney, P.A. Receives Four Super Lawyer Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Four attorneys with Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney have been honored among the top 5% of all lawyers nationwide.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney, P.A. , a leading law firm in Florida, is pleased to announce that Super Lawyers has recognized four of their attorneys-Scott Swartney, Dean LeBoeuf, Paul Aloise, and Ryan Molaghan-for providing exceptional care to their clients.With three decades of experience, Super Lawyers is the go-to resource for those needing outstanding legal representation. Super Lawyers acknowledges the top attorneys nationwide, spanning various practice areas and firm sizes. They utilize a patented process of independent research and peer input. Selected attorneys are comprised of those with many years of experience as well as“Rising Stars.” Four of Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney's attorneys have been favorably evaluated on Super Lawyer's twelve indicators of peer recognition and professional achievements:Scott Gwartney: With over thirty years of experience, Mr. Swarney offers counsel in Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice. He has been selected to Super Lawyers for 2006, 2014 - 2015, 2019 - 2023. He was first selected to Super Lawyers in 2006 and has been selected annually since 2019.Dean LeBoeuf: With over forty years of experience, Mr. LeBoeuf represents clients with Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff issues in Florida. He has been selected to Super Lawyers2006 - 2009, 2011 - 2023. He was first selected to Super Lawyers in 2006 and has been selected annually since 2011.Paul Aloise: Mr. Aloise graduated from Florida State Univerity College of Law in 2016. Selected to Rising Stars, Mr. Aloise has been practicing law since 2017, focusing on Criminal Defense.Ryan Molaghan: Mr. Molaghan, a partner with Brooks LeBoeuf, has been practicing criminal defense since 2015. Mr. Molaghan's recognition as a Super Layer Rising Star is a testament to his successful representation of the criminally accused throughout the State of Florida.Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney, P.A. is proud of the accomplishments of their valued team of attorneys and the acknowledgments by Super Lawyers for 2023.About the Company:Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney provides expert legal advice and assistance for personal injury, criminal defense, and wrongful death claims. With nearly 200 years of combined experience under their belts, Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney's team of attorneys are dedicated to providing the best possible legal representation for various legal matters throughout Florida. Their civil team handles cases involving almost all types of serious personal injury and wrongful death matters, including car accidents, medical malpractice, nursing home injury claims, negligent security claims, and defective product injuries. Their criminal defense team represents individuals charged with a wide variety of crimes in counties all over the region of Florida. Brooks, LeBoeuf, Foster & Gwartney also assist clients in serious employment-related claims, including all types of discrimination, wrongful termination, FMLA claims, sexual harassment, retaliation, and whistleblower claims.

