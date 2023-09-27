UV Disinfection Equipment Market Expected To Reach $5.7 Billion By 2027 | Registering A CAGR Of 17.1%.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly During 2020 – 2027

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market by End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Component (UV Lamp, Controller Unit, Quartz Sleeve, Reactor Chamber, and Others), Application (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Food & Beverage Disinfection, and Surface Disinfection), and Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing and Indirect Marketing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

The global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection is a non-chemical process whereby a pathogen, within a liquid or gaseous medium or on a surface, is exposed to a dosage of ultraviolet radiation near the peak of germicidal effectiveness to deactivate pathogen's DNA, such that the pathogen is unable to reproduce.

The increasing concern to provide safe drinking water in emerging nations is a driver for the market. Since UV is considered the safest water treatment option, it is expected that it will be used by emerging nations like India and China for water treatment. Moreover, UV disinfection is an environmentally friendly treatment method compared to chlorine, which leaves behind chemical by-products in water and is also more cost-effective than disinfection methods such as ozonation and ultrasonic treatment. These factors are expected to increase the demand for UV disinfection equipment and eventually drive the growth of the market. In addition, in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the demand for UV disinfection equipment surged for surface disinfection applications to stop the transmission of coronavirus by avoiding manual clean practices. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.

By application, the UV disinfection equipment market size is segmented into water treatment (municipal, residential, and commercial), wastewater treatment, air treatment (healthcare facilities, residential & commercial, and bioterror agents), food & beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection. The water treatment segment is expected to grow as UV light has become a widely accepted equipment to treat water being an extremely efficient methodology to kill harmful microorganisms or to make their cellular functions inactive. Water treatment by UV equipment is suitable for different residential and commercial applications as water treatment can be used in agriculture for irrigation, dairy, and livestock, and for residential and municipal drinking water and swimming pools and spas

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

By end-use industry, the UV disinfection equipment market analysis is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is expected to grow as residential ultraviolet water disinfection equipment provides safe household potable water for drinking, cooking, and bathing. Household disinfection systems are useful for treating well and spring-fed water. It utilizes UV-C energy to inactivate pathogens without adding anything to water. This system leaves no aftertaste, no chemicals, and no harmful by-products making it a better choice for residential purposes. These factors are expected to increase the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market. In addition, the demand for handheld UV-C surface-disinfection devices called“wands” has increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak to disinfect digital and soft surfaces at residential places such as cell phones, computer keyboards, beds & pillows, and sofas & upholstery. This factor is expected to drive the UV disinfection equipment market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market include,

AMERICAN ULTRAVIOLET

SEVERN TRENT PLC

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

XENEX

AUSTRALIAN ULTRA VIOLET SERVICES PTY. LTD.

ATLANTIC ULTRAVIOLET CORPORATION

DANAHER CORPORATION

HALMA PLC

LIT COMPANY

KURARAY CO. LTD.

XYLEM INC.

STERIS PLC

By component, the UV disinfection equipment market is classified into UV lamps, controller units, quartz sleeves, reactor chambers, and others. The controller unit segment is expected to grow as the controller unit manages the overall electrical output of the UV lamp used in the UV disinfection equipment and powers the lamp to produce UV-C light to disinfect water.

By marketing channel, the UV disinfection equipment market is categorized into direct marketing and indirect marketing. The direct marketing segment is expected to grow as direct marketing channel helps sellers to reach potential customers for products like UV disinfection equipment.

Region-wise, the UV disinfection equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounts for a major UV disinfection equipment market share owing to the growing concerns associated with environmental and health impacts of disinfection, chemical, and biological contaminants as by-products in wastewater and supply water, which are the key opportunities to drive this market in the future. In addition, the growing demand for automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection systems across the healthcare industry in the U.S. amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is anticipated to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market across North America.

Inquiry before Buying:

Key Findings Of The Study:

1. The Asia-Pacific UV disinfection market is predicted to hold a share of over 33.0% by 2027.

2. The residential segment is expected to hold the major UV disinfection equipment market share of 45.7% by the end of 2027.

3. The Asia-Pacific UV disinfection market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

4. The water treatment segment held the highest share of 47.7% in 2019 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

5. The controller unit segment is expected to hold a share of over 30.6% in 2027.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn