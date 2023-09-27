Influencer Marketing Helping Empower Brands, Insider Reveals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brands leveraging influencer marketing are seeing dramatic growth and returns, yet smaller businesses are slow to adopt, renowned consultant says.

- Husam JandalTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Husam Jandal, an internationally acclaimed business and marketing consultant, says influencer marketing has proven itself as one of the most effective methods for businesses trying to increase reach. However, adoption lags with smaller businesses despite widespread use as a digital marketing strategy overall. The topic is covered in detail in“Influencer Marketing Guide: How to Reach & Engage New Audiences,” which is now live on HusamJandal.Jandal says brands can now count on bringing in an average of $5.78 for each $1.00 spent, per Influencer Marketing Hub research. Despite widespread adoption, however, around one in five marketers is not leveraging the strategy. Jandal contends this is primarily due to slow implementation among small businesses.“If you picture a tree, influencer marketing is what I would consider mid-range fruit,” Jandal explains.“Smaller businesses understand that it's something to reach for when they're ready to boost engagement and growth, but don't always realize when or how to reach.”Jandal notes that brands do best when they wait until they've mastered strategies such as search engine optimization (SEO) and paid advertising because these create a firm foundation and lasting results. Yet, he adds that influencer marketing has a low barrier to entry, especially for those willing to take a more strategic approach and work with nano and micro-influencers to start.“Smaller businesses see influencer marketing partnerships between household names and think it's out of reach,” Jandal continues.“However, everything can be done at scale.”Jandal says that businesses just getting started with influencer marketing are more successful when they invest in the planning stage by establishing campaign goals and messaging, identifying the right platforms, and creating a brief and branding guide before searching for influencers. These steps help set the stage for successful campaigns and better relationships with influencers, plus make it easier to find the right influencer for the campaign.Those interested in learning more about influencer marketing or who want help with digital marketing are encouraged to visit HusamJandal.com.About Husam JandalHusam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant and public speaker with a background that includes teaching Google Partners, educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services , visit HusamJandal.com.

