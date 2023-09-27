Graphene Electronics Market Size Is Expected To Attain $5.2 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 34.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Graphene Electronics Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Graphene Electronics Market by Product, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global graphene electronics market was valued at $270.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2022 to 2031

Graphene is a two-dimensional allotrope of carbon used in electronics to create next-generation consumer electronics and IC solutions limited to Sci-fi. Further, graphene is used as a coating to improve the current touch screens for portable devices such as phones and tablets.

Numerous industries, including the textile sector, aerospace applications, general computing, electronics, and many more, have invested in graphene-based electronics solutions; owing to its incredible strength, high thermal conductivity, and high electron mobility, graphene has the potential to revolutionize electronics sectors globally. In addition, graphene is currently best known to the world in the electronics sector due to its extremely advantageous conductive qualities.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the graphene electronics industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, graphene electronics market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the graphene electronics industry include:

⦁Graphenea

⦁Graphene Square Inc.

⦁Graphene Frontiers LLC

⦁Grafen Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

⦁Graphene Platform Corporation

⦁Talga Group

⦁First Graphene

⦁NanoXplore Inc.

⦁Versarien plc

⦁AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

The global graphene electronics market is highly competitive, owing to the strong presence of existing vendors. graphene electronics vendors, who have access to extensive technical and financial resources, are anticipated to gain a competitive edge over their rivals, as they have the capacity to cater to the market requirements. The competitive environment in this market is expected to further intensify with an increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors.

The rise in demand for graphene electronics solutions in electric vehicles has witnessed a surge, owing to its availability to offer significant advantages in terms of battery safety, recyclability, and longer battery life. Moreover, prime economics, such as the U.S., China, Germany, and Japan, plan to develop and deploy next-generation graphene-based electronics solutions across various consumer electronics applications such as portal devices, digital TVs, and more, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global graphene electronics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing global graphene electronics market opportunities.

⦁Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

⦁An in-depth analysis of the global graphene electronics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

⦁Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

⦁Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

⦁The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global graphene electronics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

