Azerbaijan Sends Another Fuel Truck For Armenian Residents To Khankendi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan
has sent one more fuel truck to Khankendi city as humanitarian aid
[for its Armenian residents], Trend reports.
Earlier, on September 26, 2023, two cars with 38 tons of
gasoline and 16 tons of diesel were sent to the city along the
Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road to provide fuel and lubricants for
kindergartens, emergency medical and firefighting services.
A working group headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin
Mustafayev has been set up to solve social, humanitarian, economic,
and infrastructural issues in the Karabakh region on the
instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev.
The working group operates within the framework of the
Coordination Headquarters for centralized resolution of issues in
the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
In accordance with the request made by the representatives of
Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at
the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, to provide fuel
and lubricants, first of all to kindergartens, emergency medical
aid, and firefighting services, 24 tons of gasoline and 40 tons of
diesel were sent via the Barda-Aghdam-Asgeran-Khankendi road on
September 23.
MENAFN27092023000187011040ID1107151198
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.