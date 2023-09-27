Azerbaijan Sends Another Fuel Truck For Armenian Residents To Khankendi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan has sent one more fuel truck to Khankendi city as humanitarian aid [for its Armenian residents], Trend reports.

Earlier, on September 26, 2023, two cars with 38 tons of gasoline and 16 tons of diesel were sent to the city along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road to provide fuel and lubricants for kindergartens, emergency medical and firefighting services.

A working group headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has been set up to solve social, humanitarian, economic, and infrastructural issues in the Karabakh region on the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The working group operates within the framework of the Coordination Headquarters for centralized resolution of issues in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the request made by the representatives of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, to provide fuel and lubricants, first of all to kindergartens, emergency medical aid, and firefighting services, 24 tons of gasoline and 40 tons of diesel were sent via the Barda-Aghdam-Asgeran-Khankendi road on September 23.