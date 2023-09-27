Victory Park Area In Azerbaijan To Span More Than Nine Hectares

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Victory Park, being built on November 8 Avenue, will occupy an area of more than nine hectares, Trend reports.

The territory's entrance has been designed with 44 arched elements.

The arches will mark the beginning of the symbolic path to victory. The arch at the entrance portal will be 44 meters high and 22 meters wide. The names of the heroes of the second Karabakh war will be carved on it. A tree element in the upper part of the arch will create an image of prosperous Azerbaijan, new life, and a symbolic path to victory.

The "Iron Fist" symbol, which will be installed at the main entrance of the Victory Museum, will mark the date of victory. "Iron Fist" will be a symbol of the unity of the leader, the people, the state, and the army, which are the basis of victory. The names of soldiers and officers who died in the first and second Karabakh wars will be engraved on the walls of the museum.

The second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days and ended with Azerbaijan's brilliant victory over Armenia, began on September 27, 2020.

According to the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Remembrance Day is annually marked on September 27 in Azerbaijan as a sign of deep respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

