Azerbaijan Detains Ruben Vardanyan (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Russian billionaire of Armenian origin Ruben Vardanyan has been detained, Trend reports.

Ruben Karlenovich Vardanyan, born in 1968, who was heading from Azerbaijan to Armenia and illegally arrived in Azerbaijan and held the "position" of the so-called "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, was detained on September 27 at the Lachin border checkpoint on the state border as a result of the vigilance of servicemen of Azerbaijani State Border Service.

He was brought to Baku accompanied by officers of the Rapid Response Force of the State Border Service.

He was handed over to the relevant state bodies to make an appropriate decision regarding the detainee.