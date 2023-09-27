Azerbaijan Detains Ruben Vardanyan (Update)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added (first version published at 14:38)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Russian
billionaire of Armenian origin Ruben Vardanyan has been detained,
Trend reports.
Ruben Karlenovich Vardanyan, born in 1968, who was heading from
Azerbaijan to Armenia and illegally arrived in Azerbaijan and held
the "position" of the so-called "state minister" of the separatist
regime in Karabakh, was detained on September 27 at the Lachin
border checkpoint on the state border as a result of the vigilance
of servicemen of Azerbaijani State Border Service.
He was brought to Baku accompanied by officers of the Rapid
Response Force of the State Border Service.
He was handed over to the relevant state bodies to make an
appropriate decision regarding the detainee.
