Air Force Shows How Pilots In Ukraine Adapting To F-16

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In their free time from combat missions and protecting the sky from enemy targets, pilots get acquainted with the F-16 cockpit in virtual reality.

This is stated in the video of the Air Force, Ukrinform reported.

"Of course, our goal is to have full-fledged F-16 flight simulators on the territory of Ukraine, training aircraft (pairs) and flight training centers. But everything starts from a small beginning. So, while their comrades are mastering the F-16 abroad, the pilots of the Air Force of Ukraine continue to fight for the Ukrainian sky and destroy the occupier on the ground. And when they have some free time, the pilots get acquainted with the F-16 cockpit in virtual reality and perform joint missions over the territory of Ukraine as part of a pair, squadron, or platoon, while being in different regions of Ukraine," the statement said.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Air Force needs about 160 fighter jets in total to prevent Russia from dominating the air.