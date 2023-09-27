800 New Weapons Being Developed In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is currently working on more than 800 new weapons, Azernews reports, citing Defence Industry Minister
Madat Guliyev telling at an interview with journalists.
"Azerbaijani-made weapons were used in anti-terrorist
operations. In general, weapons of the latest technology were used
in these anti-terrorist activities," Minister adds.
The Minister also noted that more than 30 states have applied to
Azerbaijan for the purchase of weapons. Madat Guliyev emphasized
that after 2020, the demand for weapons produced in Azerbaijan
increased and the main reason for this was Azerbaijan's historic
victory.
"Up to 30 countries have applied to us for the purchase of
weapons, and this number is increasing. The United States is also
buying weapons from us," he added.
