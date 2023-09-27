Speaker Al-Saadoun Expresses Condolences Over Fire Victims In Iraq

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent on Wednesday a cable of condolences to the Iraqi parliament Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi, expressing condolences over a wedding fire in an area in Nineveh governorate, which claimed a number of lives and caused injury of several individuals. Al-Saadoun expressed hopes for the swift recovery for those injured and solace for the victims' families. (end) ae.gta

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.