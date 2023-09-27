Speaker Al-Saadoun Congratulates Turkmenistan On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent on Wednesday a cable to Dunyagozel Gulmanowa, Speaker of the Turkmenistan parliament, congratulating her on her country's national day. (end) ae.gta

