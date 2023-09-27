All Year Cooling Announces New Rebates And Tax Credits For Energy-Efficient Cooling Systems

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Florida, US, 27th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , All Year Cooling, a trusted leader in air conditioning solutions serving South Florida residents for 50 years, is excited to announce a valuable opportunity for homeowners to save while upgrading their cooling systems. With the introduction of federal tax credits and rebates, All Year Cooling aims to empower customers to embrace energy-efficient air conditioning options, providing both comfort and cost savings.

Homeowners seeking to enhance their cooling systems can now take advantage of federal tax credits and rebates, making the transition to energy-efficient solutions more accessible and rewarding. All Year Cooling offers a comprehensive range of products that qualify for these incentives, including air conditioners and air source heat pumps.

For homeowners considering air conditioners, the new federal tax credit allows them to receive 30% of project costs reimbursed, up to $600. To qualify, split systems must have a SEER2 rating of 16 or higher, while packaged systems require a SEER2 rating equal to or greater than 15.2 and an EER2* of 11.5 or more. Additionally, all air conditioning units must be ENERGY STAR certified**. To be eligible for this credit, the systems must be purchased and installed between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2032.

For those interested in air source heat pumps, the benefits are even more significant. Homeowners can claim 30% of the cost of the completed work, with a cap of $2,000. To qualify for this credit, ducted split systems should have a minimum HSPF2* of 7.8, an EER2 of 11.7 or higher, and a SEER2 of 15.2 or greater. Packaged systems, including gas/electric units, should have a SEER2 of at least 15.2, an HSPF2 of 7.2 or more, and an EER2 of 10.6 or higher. The installation of heat pump systems or units is eligible if completed between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2032.

“All Year Cooling is committed to providing our customers with innovative and energy-efficient solutions,” says Tommy Smith, President of All Year Cooling.“With these federal tax credits and rebates, we are excited to make the transition to eco-friendly cooling systems even more appealing. Not only will homeowners enjoy enhanced comfort, but they can also experience significant savings on their energy bills.”

“Additionally,” continues Tommy Smith,“these credits and rebates extend beyond just initial cost savings. They represent a significant investment in our environment and future. By choosing energy-efficient solutions, homeowners are actively contributing to a more sustainable world. At All Year Cooling, our goal is to make this process as simple and beneficial as possible for our customers.”

All Year Cooling's reputation as a leading air conditioning dealer, repair, service, maintenance, and installation company is rooted in its commitment to delivering exceptional service to over 350,000 customers. The company's team of solutions specialists are extensively trained and equipped to provide top-notch AC installations, repairs, and maintenance, ensuring homes remain cool and comfortable.

For more information on All Year Cooling's energy-efficient products and how to benefit from the federal tax credits and rebates, please visit

About All Year Cooling

All Year Cooling is a full-service, licensed, and insured air conditioning dealer, air conditioning repair, air conditioning service, air conditioning maintenance, and air conditioning installation company which has been serving residents across South Florida since 1973. All Year Cooling has serviced over 350,000 customers and completed over 200,000 AC installations, as well as even more AC Repairs, AC Services, and AC maintenance throughout its 50 years of business. Its team of solutions specialists have been qualified through hands-on training by experts in the field and are knowledgeable of air conditioning and home comfort solutions. All Year Cooling is a proven industry leader that can be depended on for all types of air conditioning repair jobs. They provide turnaround times that are vastly superior to the competition because they understand the importance of a working AC system in the hot Weston weather. They have the capacity to make new orders on short notice, and are ready at a moment's notice. All Year Cooling serves all residents of South Florida, from Vero Beach to Homestead, with exceptional air conditioning service, installation, and duct cleaning. Based in the heart of South Florida, All Year Cooling dispatches a large fleet of vehicles every day to provide all of its South Florida customers with quality air conditioning installation and repair.