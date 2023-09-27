Tint World® Tops All Automotive Franchises With Frandata FUND Score Of 885

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Independent research shows that the fast-growing National Automotive Styling CenterTM delivers industry-leading performance and outstanding value for franchisees

Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM , a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, ranks among the top 2% of all franchise businesses and is ranked #1 in the automotive sector for franchisee financing creditworthiness based on independent research by leading franchise market intelligence firm FRANdata.

Tint World's 2023 FRANdata FUND score of 885 leads all other automotive franchises. The company's high score reflects Tint World's proven value and financial reliability for franchisees.



The FUND score is a franchise credit score that rates 12 credit risk categories such as franchise business success rates, franchise unit profitability, and franchisee support. Top-scoring brands such as Tint World excel in each of these metrics, making it easy for lenders to do business with them. The FRANdata FUND score is widely regarded as the best predictor of the future performance of a franchise system that publicly available information can provide.

"Our mission at Tint World is to support the success and growth of our franchisees, and this ranking reinforces that message," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World. "In addition to a world-class franchise system that mitigates risk for our franchisees, we also offer them unique access to a network of top trusted lenders. Ultimately, our track record of outstanding performance means our franchisees can invest with confidence that the Tint World brand will continue growing and building value."

FRANdata is an industry-leading research and consulting firm offering market intelligence that enables clients to grow their business in franchising. The FUND scoring system is embraced by banks of all sizes that collectively represent over $5 trillion in assets. Even regulators have acknowledged the importance of FUND scores as a credit risk monitoring tool for banks.

"The FUND scores provide a quantifiable measure of Tint World's strong foundation, positioning us firmly for future growth and expansion," said Tint World Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Norman. "These scores reflect our commitment to ensuring the continued success of all our franchisees while highlighting our financial stability, operational efficiency, and strategic vision."

FUND Reports quantify for a lender how a franchise system's performance and characteristics affect the likelihood of a loan default. Used in conjunction with an assessment of the franchisee borrower, lenders are able to determine the overall risk profile associated with a loan, set appropriate terms, and establish appropriate loan capital reserves. FRANdata produces hundreds of FUND Scores annually for lenders that represent the majority of SBA franchise financing and supports commercial lending to franchising as well.

"Over four decades, Tint World has consistently produced impressive outcomes," remarked Darrell Johnson, CEO of FRANdata. "This has established them as a coveted franchise option within the

automotive sector. They understand the significance of assisting their franchisees in securing financing. Their FUND score attests to the substantial benefits the franchise offers its franchisees, coupled with their unwavering commitment to supporting their future

success."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile ServicesTM include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit or .

About FRANdata

FRANdata is an industry-leading research and consulting firm offering market intelligence that enables our clients to grow their business in franchising. FRANdata offers independent, comprehensive market insight focusing on the franchise ecosystem. By leveraging the largest database of proprietary franchise information in the industry, FRANdata harnesses facts and figures into winning strategies that transform mediocre results into highly successful outcomes for our clients. FRANdata is the creator of the FUND (Franchise Credit Scoring) report which is relied upon by lenders with 5 trillion dollars in assets to assess their franchise credit risks. For more information go to .

