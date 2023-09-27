Global ECMO Machine Market Size & Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global ECMO machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The global aging population is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases and respiratory conditions, making ECMO a critical therapy option. As the elderly population grows, the demand for ECMO support is expected to increase.

Key Market Insights



As per the component outlook, the oxygenator segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the application type outlook, the cardiac segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is analyzed to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 Key players operating in the global ECMO machine market include Medtronic plc, Sorin Group, Terumo Corp., Maquet Holdings, Medos AG, Nipro Corp., Microport Corp., Fresenius Medical Care, LivaNova PLC, and CytoSorbents Corp., among others



By Component Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Pumps

Oxygenator

Controllers

Cannula Accessories



By Modality Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023- 20 28)



Veno-arterial

Veno-venous Arterio-venous



By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023- 20 28)



Respiratory

Cardiac ECPR



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028 )

North America



U.S.

Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Central and South America



Brazil

Argentina

Chile Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa Rest of MEA



