Motor Lamination Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.7% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Motor Lamination Market Size

Global Motor Lamination Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Motor Lamination Market OutlookAccording to a new report by Expert Market Research titled,“Global Motor Lamination Market Analysis , Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028′′, the motor lamination market is reached a value of USD 21.8 billion in 2022. Aided by the increasing demand for energy-efficient electric motors and the growing applications of motor lamination in various industries, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 28.42 billion by 2028.Motor lamination, a vital component of electric motors, improves the efficiency and performance of motors by reducing energy losses from magnetic hysteresis and eddy current. It is primarily used in diverse applications including vehicles, home appliances, industrial machinery, and HVAC systems. It plays an essential role in enhancing the operating life, thermal performance, and overall efficiency of electric motors.The increasing consumer preference for energy-efficient electrical products is a primary factor driving the global motor lamination market growth. With growing environmental consciousness and the emphasis on energy conservation, there has been a significant shift towards energy-efficient electric motors, leading to an upsurge in the demand for motor lamination.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@Additionally, the rising trend of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) has further contributed to the expanding market for motor lamination. Electric and hybrid electric vehicles are fitted with efficient electric motors, increasing the need for high-quality motor laminations.The wide applications of motor lamination across various industries also significantly contribute to the motor lamination market expansion. In the automotive industry, motor lamination is used in starter motors and alternators of traditional vehicles and traction motors of EVs and HEVs. The home appliances sector utilises motor lamination in various appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners to enhance their energy efficiency and performance.Moreover, the industrial machinery sector employs motor lamination in diverse machinery like CNC machines, lathe machines, and milling machines, bolstering the motor lamination market demand. Further, motor lamination finds essential usage in HVAC systems, power generators, and transformers, leading to a broader market reach.Read Full Report with Table of Contents@The increasing demand for automation in various sectors, such as manufacturing and automotive, has led to an increased focus on motor lamination as a vital component for electric motors. The rise of the industry 4.0 revolution and the growing popularity of smart factories where automated machinery and electric motors are prominent have increased the need for motor lamination, thereby fuelling the motor lamination market expansion.Motor Lamination Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on material type, technology, application, end use, and region.Market Breakup by Material TypeSteelCold Rolled Non-Oriented SteelCold Rolled Non-Grained Oriented SteelSilicon SteelNickel AlloysCobalt AlloysOthersMarket Breakup by TechnologyWeldingBondingStampingMarket Breakup by ApplicationElectrical Stators/RotorsElectric MotorsMagnetic CoilsTransformersOthersMarket Breakup by End UseAutomotive IndustryElectronics IndustryInfrastructure IndustryOthersMarket Breakup by RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global motor lamination companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:Sinotech Inc.Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.Tempel Steel CompanyLCS CompanyHV Wooding Ltd.Polaris Laser Laminations LLCPartzsch GroupThomson Lamination CompanyEuroGroup Laminations S.p.A.Pitti Engineering LimitedOthersRead More Reports:Natural Fiber Composites Market:United Kingdom Lubricants Market:India Automotive Collision Repair Market:India Passenger Car Tyre Market:Chile Vegetable Oil Market:Micro-Mobility Market:United States Cement Market:Latin America Conveyors Market:Terminal Tractor Market:Portable Projector Market:About Us:Acquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.Our high-quality, data-driven analyses provide the essential framework for organisations seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today's competitive market.Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and fortify your strategic planning. Secure your organisation's future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.

George Buttler

Expert Market Research

+1 415-325-5166

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other