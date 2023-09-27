Frozen Food Market Worth $363.7 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Germany is poised to dominate the frozen foods market for several compelling reasons. The nation's strong economy and high levels of consumer purchasing power make it an attractive hub for frozen foods. Additionally, Germany's shifting demographics, characterized by a growing number of working professionals and single-person households, fuel the demand for convenient meal solutions. Frozen foods are well-aligned with these changing consumer preferences, offering quick and effortless preparation options. Furthermore, Germany places a significant emphasis on food safety and quality, and frozen foods are perceived as a secure and dependable choice. This trust in the quality and safety of frozen products further solidifies their dominance in the market. Alongside, the German market has experienced a surge in health-conscious consumers seeking frozen fruits, vegetables, and other healthier alternatives. This health-oriented trend has propelled the growth of the frozen foods market, especially within the healthier product segments. Germany is in the final stages of developing its National Nutrition Strategy, which includes a significant focus on promoting a shift towards plant-based foods within its food system. This shift aims to enhance the overall health of the population while also reducing the environmental impact on the climate. As part of this strategy, Germany has set ambitious goals to be achieved by 2030, including the aim to source 30 percent of its agricultural products from organic farming practices. Additionally, the country intends to cut food waste by 50 percent across all sectors. This aligns with Germany's commitment to healthier and more sustainable food choices, making it a key driver for the growth of the frozen foods market, particularly in healthier segments like frozen fruits and vegetables.

Major players operating in the frozen foods market are General Mills Inc. (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Unilever (Netherlands), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), Conagra Brands, Inc (US), Kellogg's Company (US), Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), and The Kraft Heinz Company (US).

