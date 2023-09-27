Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 27 September 2023

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 29 September 2023

Effective from 29 September 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 29 September 2023 to 29 December 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486675, (Tier2), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 29 September 2023: 5.4210% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

