At Lumanate 2023, Healthcare Leaders Shared Strategies For Patient Empowerment

At Lumanate 2023 , the third annual Patient Success Conference hosted by Luma Health , hundreds of healthcare leaders from around the country learned from one another how to derive maximum success from their patient partnership strategies. Attendees heard a variety of approaches from their peers to partner with patients and enable more successful healthcare journeys.

Building on the success of last year's event, Lumanate 2023 drew a record number of attendees from leading healthcare organizations around the country. More than 500 registrants joined a variety of sessions and breakouts showcasing a“patients as partners” approach.

"Today's healthcare leaders must move beyond the concepts of patient engagement and the digital front door, and truly understand their patients' needs in to create success within the healthcare ecosystem," said Tarun Kapoor, MD, MBA, senior vice president and chief digital transformation officer at Virtua Health, and Lumanate 2023's customer keynote speaker. "Empowering all the participants in a patient's healthcare journey, including clinicians and healthcare staff, creates both immediate success and a foundation for even better health outcomes over time – as we've seen directly at Virtua Health."

"At this year's Lumanate 2023, we shared peer-to-peer how to build omni-channel patient experiences that empower patients and help our systems stay competitive, despite growing challenges," said Nicholas Mah, interim senior director of access and innovation at UW Medicine, and Lumanate featured speaker. "These insights will help drive even more patient-provider partnership as we look ahead to 2024."

Watch the event online here , which features:



Keynotes from Tarun Kapoor of Virtua Health and Joe Shonkwiler of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)

Best practices for implementing technology to help patients and providers partner together

Peer-led sessions for integrated delivery networks, regional health systems, specialty practices, FQHCs, and primary care providers – all focused on maintaining a competitive edge in a crowded healthcare market

Breakouts focused on unique challenges, opportunities, and workflows for organizations using Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH, or eClinicalWorks A preview of upcoming platform enhancements and features from Luma's product team

