Maryland Office Of The Comptroller Aims To Save Time By Streamlining Procurement With Opengov

MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Wanting to eliminate the need for using large, cumbersome spreadsheets and improve procurement tracking, the Maryland Office of the Comptroller was looking for a new procurement system. It found the answer with OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for the public sector.The Maryland Office of the Comptroller, a cornerstone of financial oversight in the state, was focused on improving its procurement processes. In its search, it prioritized finding a platform that could reduce the need for back-and-forth and manual follow-ups, streamlining communication between departments and with vendors. It also wanted a system that could automate notifications, was easy to use, and allowed for tracking milestones. OpenGov Procurement won out for its top-tier features for procurement and a strong reputation for exceptional customer service.With the impending integration of OpenGov Procurement, the Maryland Office of the Comptroller will be able to leverage new sophisticated tools and key functionalities to optimize its work. The transition will help refine the office's procurement work, notably with the software's built-in milestone tracking and automated alerts, ensuring no crucial dates are overlooked. Further, the platform's searchable repository will be an important asset, streamlining document access and management.The Maryland Office of the Comptroller joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software tailored uniquely to the intricacies of governmental needs.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

