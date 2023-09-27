City Of Converse, TX, Streamlines Asset Management To Provide Top-Tier Service Delivery With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The shift will help establish a strong foundation for the future, making processes more efficient and fostering collaboration between departments.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Wanting a system that could support collaboration, the City of Converse, TX, was on the hunt for a new asset management partner. OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments, emerged as the top choice.Located just 20 minutes outside San Antonio, the City of Converse strives to do its work in the most efficient, cost-effective way possible. In recent years, the City has felt the strain of increased demand on City services and recognized the need to eliminate cumbersome manual steps to improve service delivery for its residents. As the City searched for a solution, it had a clear emphasis on standardizing and streamlining its operations. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its promise of unifying departments and its compatibility with the City's goals.By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Converse will have access to a suite of modern asset management tools for its work. The shift will help establish a strong foundation for the future, making processes more efficient and fostering collaboration between departments. Moreover, the adoption promises to enable operational excellence while ensuring that residents are getting top-tier service delivery.The City of Converse, TX joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing

OpenGov

email us here