For A Seventh Year, Blue Raven Solar Has Been Recognized By The UV50 As One Of The Fastest Growing Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Blue Raven Solar is continuing to grow at a rapid rate, earning the company recognition from the Utah Valley BusinessQ's UV50 for a seventh year in a row.

- Reed Farnsworth, PresidentOREM, UTAH, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Utah Valley BusinessQ's 16th annual UV50 has announced, for a seventh consecutive year, Blue Raven Solar is one of the fastest growing companies in Utah Valley. Despite the rarity of more than four years of recognition, Blue Raven Solar has continued to grow at rapid rates.“There is unprecedented growth happening in the solar industry and we are stepping up to the plate,” said Reed Farnsworth, President of Blue Raven Solar.“Seven years of significant growth at Blue Raven Solar is only more proof solar energy is the future.”The UV50 list is determined by each applicant's percentage growth over a three-year period. Applicants must be headquartered in Utah Valley to qualify.Blue Raven Solar was first recognized by Utah Valley BusinessQ in 2017 on the Startups to Watch list. In 2018, Blue Raven Solar made its debut on the UV50 in the number one spot and has continued to rank highly.To learn more about the UV50 list, visit .About Blue Raven SolarBlue Raven Solar, a SunPower company, was founded in 2014 and has expanded across the nation. The company's mission is“to make homeowners' lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have the opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, and high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.

