Microbial Biosurfactants Market Is Expected To Exceed US$ 24.3 Million By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) By 2022, the market for microbial biosurfactants is projected to be worth more than USD 16.5 million and to grow at a strong CAGR of over 3.9% in terms of value. Surfactants are substances that reduce the surface tension between two liquids, gases, or other fluids. Surfactants are used to prevent corrosion, encourage oil flow through porous rocks, and create aerosols.

Rhamnolipids are widely used in pharmaceuticals & therapeutics due to their prominent properties such as surface-active properties, low toxicity and antimicrobial activities against several microbes. Microbial-synthesized surfactants are called biosurfactants. Different classes of biosurfactants have a significant position in both microbiology & biotechnology. Currently, agriculture observes a most vital contest of stagnant crop yield. The detection to surge the agricultural production to satisfy the food demand of the continuously increasing population led to the overt custom of several agrochemicals.

Furthermore, the advent of agrochemicals significantly increased agricultural production, but due to their lengthy environmental persistence, continued use of these has suggestively harmed the health of the agroecosystem. Because they have more advanced features than chemical-based biosurfactants, such as high biodegradability, renewability, and functional care under harsh settings, microbial biosurfactants are widely used in a variety of industries.

The rise in the use of biodegradable, non-toxic and eco-friendly products is propelling the growth of the product market. Moreover, the wide use of microbial biosurfactants in personal care, for instance, removal of skin and hair dirt is escalating product demand in the global market.

Additionally, the increased use of microbial biosurfactants in applications like oilfield chemicals, household detergents etc. is likely to drive market growth in coming years.

Which Application of Microbial Biosurfactants is Popular?

Microbial biosurfactants, under application, are segmented into household detergents, industrial & institutional cleaners, personal care, oilfield chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and other applications.

Industrial & institutional cleaners lead the market by holding 25% of the overall market share, and are projected to register a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Market value of beauty & personal care amounted to US$ 564.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7%.

Biosurfactants have exhibited great potentials such as skin compatibility and skin protection. The personal care segment is estimated to provide a gain of 100 BPS to the global microbial biosurfactants market during the assessment years of 2022-2032.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of microbial biosurfactants are SI Group, Agae Technologies, LLC, Ecover UK Ltd, Saraya Co., Ltd., AkzoNobel, BASF, and Jeneil. The global microbial biosurfactants market is consolidated and competitive because of the presence of various international and local players.

Evonik, in January 2019, partnered with the consumer goods group Unilever and invested in biosurfactants, which will allow the company to expand its market position in the biosurfactants domain

BASF, in Oct 2021, signed a bio surfactant agreement with Allied Carbon Solutions & Holifirm to produce sophorolipids & glycolipid for home & personal care. Fact.MR has delivered thorough statistics about the price facts of top microbial biosurfactant manufacturers positioned across regions, in addition to providing information on sales growth, speculative production expansion, and production capacity, in the recently published report.

Under product type, rhamnolipids dominate the market by holding 34.4% of the overall market share in 2022 and is projected to account for 34.7% of market share by 2032

Under product type, rhamnolipids are projected to provide a value worth USD 5.6 million over the forecast period whereas sophorolipids are projected to provide a value of 8.4 million

By application, household detergents are projected to provide a value worth USD 4.7 million over the forecast period

North America and Europe together account for 57.8% market share in microbial biosurfactants market in 2022 North America and APAC are projected to register 4.7% and 3.9% CAGR during the forecast years of 2022-2032

