Second Karabakh War Was Crucial For South Caucasus - US Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The 2020 second
Karabakh war was a crucial moment for the South Caucasus because it
put an end to the occupation of Azerbaijan's lands, US analyst
Irina Tsukerman told Trend .
Tsukerman emphasized that the war also ended the false claims
and fictitious narratives propagated by the Armenian lobbies in the
West, and it has taken three years to put an end to separatist
regime in the Azerbaijani territories.
However, according to the analyst, the Armenian lobby remains
active in trying to discredit Azerbaijan by planting false human
rights concerns.
Despite these challenges, the war results paved the way for
reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh into the
Azerbaijani society, consistent dialog and diplomacy, she said.
Besides, the war results opened up great opportunities for
economic restoration in the region, and large-scale rebuilding work
is underway in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Tsukerman
noted.
The analyst also said that Azerbaijan announced a clear plan for
economic and social integration in the liberated territories, and
reintegration of Karabakh's Armenian residents.
She added that Azerbaijan's actions aimed to protect its own
security, opened up the possibility of a long-lasting peace in the
region.
On September 27, 2020, the 44-day second Karabakh war started.
The counter-offensive operation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region
became a turning point in the history of not only Azerbaijan but
also the entire region.
Azerbaijan's Armed Forces defeated the Armenian armed forces,
restored the country's territorial integrity, thus creating a
fundamentally new reality in the region under the leadership of
Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev.
As a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers
and officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh war of
Azerbaijan and sacrificed their lives for their motherland - who
raised the Azerbaijani flag in the Azerbaijani territories
liberated from Armenian occupation, by order of President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who issued an order dated December 2,
2020, a decision was made to annually celebrate September 27 as
Remembrance Day.
