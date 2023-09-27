North America Leads The Global Blended Learning Market As Demand For Online And Offline Learning Soars

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blended Learning Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type, By Application - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to

The global blended learning market is expected to grow from USD 5.6 million in 2022 to USD 6.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Blended learning, which combines both offline and online learning methods, is gaining popularity in education and corporate training. This approach offers a comprehensive learning experience and benefits such as a deep understanding of topics and cost-effective, time-efficient training.

Market Segmentation

The global blended learning market is segmented based on:

: This includes hardware and software. The software segment dominates the market due to its role in facilitating blended learning approaches and offering personalized learning experiences.: Segments include education, training, and others. Blended learning is increasingly accepted in both education and corporate training.: Geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Insights



North America : Dominates the global blended learning market, driven by the demand for online learning programs and favorable initiatives promoting e-learning and technology integration.

Europe : Significant market for blended learning, with countries like the UK, Germany, and France playing major roles. The demand for personalized learning experiences and upskilling the workforce contribute to market growth. Asia-Pacific : Expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the blended learning market. Factors such as the adoption of digital learning technologies and the need for cost-effective training solutions drive growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Digitization : Growing digitization across various industries has led to a demand for both online and offline learning methods, surpassing traditional techniques. Blended learning platforms offer advantages like comprehensive concept visualization, personalized doubt sessions, and lecture recordings.

Restraints

Accessibility of Open-Source Learning Content : Vendors face challenges from open-source education, which offers free enrollment and indefinite use. This competition impacts the market.

Competitive Landscape

Vendors in the blended learning market are focused on expanding their customer base through partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations. Prominent manufacturers in this space include Pearson Education, McGraw-Hill Education, Blackboard Inc., Skillsoft Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

Mobile Learning : The prevalence of smartphones and tablets in educational institutions has facilitated personalized and adaptable learning experiences. Vendors are creating interactive products and customized educational materials for mobile platforms.

This information provides an overview of the global blended learning market, its growth prospects, and key trends.

