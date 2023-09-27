Cabinet Takes Decision To Address Qataris' Reluctance Towards Teaching Profession

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in their weekly Cabinet's meeting at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday reviewed a memorandum of the General Secretariat of the Shura Council regarding the Councils desire to develop solutions to address the case of Qataris reluctance to the teaching profession.

After the meeting, HE Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:



The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:



First, the Cabinet approved - in principle - a draft Cabinet decision to establish and form the Workforce Planning Committee.

Second, the Cabinet reviewed a memorandum of the General Secretariat of the Shura Council regarding the Council's desire to develop solutions to address the case of Qataris' reluctance to the teaching profession and the views of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in this regard. The Cabinet took the appropriate decision thereon.



Third, the Cabinet approved the following:

1- Draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of occupational safety and health, social dialogue, and combating human trafficking and forced labor between the government of the State of Qatar, the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the International Labor Organization.

2- Draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of labor between the Ministry of Labor of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Employment and Labor of the Republic of Korea.

3- Draft memorandum of understanding for cultural cooperation between the Ministry of Culture of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of the Republic of Kosovo.

4- Draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the fields of social development between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Paraguay.



Fourth, the Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- The periodic report on the preparations and arrangements for the opening of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha on October 2, 2023 which will continue until March 28, 2024.

2- The 8th annual report on the results of the work of the National Explosives Affairs Committee during the period from 1/1 to 12/31/2022.

3- A report on the results of participation in the 6th Qatar-Korea High-Level Strategic Cooperation Committee (Seoul - June 2023).

4- A report on the results of participation in the 43rd session of the Conference of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) (Rome - July 2023). (QNA)