27 September 2023





Company Announcement No 74/ 2023

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as of Friday 22 September 2023. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .

Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments



Nr. 74_Debitormassens sammensaetning_UK Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 74-2023





