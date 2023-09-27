Global Stock Trading And Investing Applications Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stock Trading And Investing Applications Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Financial Instruments, By Platform (Mobile, Web-based), By Operating System, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stock trading and investing applications market size is expected to reach USD 140.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2030
The stock trading and investing applications industry has experienced significant growth driven by an increased focus on investor education. The recognition of financial literacy's importance and the potential benefits of investing have led to a rising demand for educational resources and tools.
Stock trading and investing apps have met this demand by offering educational materials, tutorials, and simulation features. These tools help investors grasp the fundamentals of investing, risk management, and portfolio diversification.
The emergence of digital platforms has revolutionized the stock trading and investing landscape. Traditional brokerage firms now face fierce competition from digital-first platforms that provide seamless user experiences, cost-effective trading options, and advanced functionalities.
Stock trading and investing applications have leveraged this shift by offering user-friendly interfaces, intuitive navigation, and real-time market updates. These digital platforms have transformed how investors interact with the stock market, making it more accessible, convenient, and efficient.
The demand for stock trading and investing applications has been further fueled by the growth of alternative investment options. Investors are increasingly seeking exposure to assets like cryptocurrencies, Exchange-traded Funds (ETFs), options, and commodities, beyond traditional stocks and bonds.
Stock trading and investing apps have expanded their offerings to include these alternative assets, giving investors a comprehensive range for portfolio diversification. This has attracted individuals searching for diverse investment opportunities and improved portfolio performance.
The COVID-19 pandemic heightened interest in investing and trading, leading to a growing user base for these applications. Real-time data, research tools, and educational resources available on these platforms empowered investors to make informed decisions.
The pandemic accelerated the financial industry's digital transformation, making stock trading and investing apps more popular and essential. Consequently, increased competition among app providers has spurred innovation, enhanced user experiences, and improved features in the market.
Stock Trading And Investing Applications Market Report Highlights
The derivatives segment dominated the market in 2022. The derivatives segment benefits from high liquidity, facilitating ease of trading and price discovery. With numerous participants actively engaging in derivative contracts, there is a deep pool of buyers and sellers, ensuring efficient market operations The mobile segment dominated the market in 2022. Mobile platforms have significantly contributed to enhancing inclusivity in the stock market by democratizing access. The elimination of traditional brokers and physical trading floors through these platforms has made investing more affordable and accessible to a wide spectrum of individuals. As a result, a broader range of investors, including millennials and retail investors now have the opportunity to participate in stock trading and investing, breaking down previous barriers and fostering greater financial inclusion The Android segment dominated the market in 2022. The open-source nature of Android enables developers to leverage the platform's capabilities and customize their applications to suit the specific needs and preferences of investors. This flexibility has fostered the development of a diverse range of stock trading and investing applications on the Android platform The retail segment dominated the market in 2022. The retail segment is characterized by the rise of self-directed investors who prefer to manage their own investment portfolios. With the abundance of information and research tools available, retail investors can conduct their own analysis, execute trades, and monitor their investments in real-time. This level of control and autonomy has attracted a significant number of retail investors to actively engage in the stock trading and investing applications industry The North America dominated the market in 2022. North America has a highly developed technological landscape with advanced infrastructure and widespread internet penetration. This provides a solid foundation for the adoption of stock trading and investing applications, as individuals and institutions have easy access to high-speed internet and digital platforms
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 120
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $37.27 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $140.07 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 18.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Mentioned
Bank of America Corporation (Merrill Edge) Morgan Stanley (E*TRADE) FMR LLC Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Robinhood Interactive Brokers LLC eToro Plus500 Zerodha Angel One Limited
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis
3.3.1.1. Increased accessibility to financial markets
3.3.1.2. The growth of alternative investment options
3.3.2. Market Challenge Impact Analysis
3.3.2.1. The potential for cybersecurity threats and data breaches
3.4. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
3.5. Industry Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Porter's Analysis
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market: Financial Instruments Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Financial Instruments Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
4.2. Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market Estimates & Forecast, By Financial Instruments
4.2.1. Stocks
4.2.2. Cryptocurrencies
4.2.3. ETFs/Mutual Funds
4.2.4. Derivatives
4.2.5. Others
Chapter 5. Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Platform Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market Estimates & Forecast, By Platform
5.2.1. Mobile
5.2.2. Web-based
Chapter 6. Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market: Operating System Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Operating System Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
6.2. Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market Estimates & Forecast, By Operating System
6.2.1. iOS
6.2.2. Android
6.2.3. Others
Chapter 7. Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. End-user Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
7.2. Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market Estimates & Forecast, By End-user
7.2.1. Retail
7.2.2. Institutional
