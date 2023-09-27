Demand For Organic Foodstuff To Drive The Organic Gummy Worms Market, Reaching US$ 705.6 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Surge in Popularity of Organic and Non-GMO Gummy Worms in Germany: Driven by Shifting Consumer Tastes and Heightened Health Awareness

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The global organic gummy worms market is worth US$ 390.3 Million as of now and expected to be worth US$ 705.6 Million by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2033.Organic gummy worms come across as flavorful and chewy candies shaped like worms; made out of natural chemicals that could be sourced from plant extracts, vegetables, and fruits. Consumers do go for organic options as they are convinced that they are good for health.Organic gummy gums are being made available in various flavors inclusive of strawberry, watermelon, grapefruit, cherry, mango, and likewise. Out of these, orange flavor is in greatest demand due to the tangy taste imparted. As such, it's used various products ranging from sodas to savory dishes. Organic gummy gums are being made available in various flavors inclusive of strawberry, watermelon, grapefruit, cherry, mango, and likewise. Out of these, orange flavor is in greatest demand due to the tangy taste imparted. As such, it's used various products ranging from sodas to savory dishes. Also, orange is rich in vitamin C. Brick and mortar stores are preferred over online stores as consumers would have product in-hand instead of awaiting delivery. Additionally, these stores do offer sampling opportunities. This is another advantage offered. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future prospects in its latest market study entitled 'Organic Gummy Worms market'. It has its team of analysts and consultants to table primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research using a hawk's eye. Key Takeaways from Organic Gummy Worms Market North America dominates the market with the US witnessing consumers getting extra-mindful regarding their food choices, thereby showing willingness toward shelling out premium prices for the organic products, thereby them being looked upon as being better for environment apart from health. The health food stores are also getting flooded with organic gummy worms. Also, manufacturers are into development of gummy worms meeting specified dietary requirements like being allergen-free, gluten-free, and likewise. The health food stores are also getting flooded with organic gummy worms. Also, manufacturers are into development of gummy worms meeting specified dietary requirements like being allergen-free, gluten-free, and likewise.Europe stands second in the organic gummy worms market with Germany ruling the roost. This could be attributed to regulations being laid down in food sector regarding consumption of nutritious diet. The manufacturers are making relentless efforts for sourcing ingredients well. This is inclusive of reducing environmental footprint along with adoption of sustainable manufacturing methods. "With organic food vertical governed by various certification standards for ascertaining that products meet organic criteria, organic gummy worms market is likely to grow on a secure and unstoppable note in the forecast period", says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights. Competitively Organic Gummy Worms Nature's Truth, in April 2022, did launch a plethora of adult vitamin gummies with growing fascination toward vitamin gummies. Galaxy Treats, in January 2023, did announce launching their product called 'Moon Shrooms Amantia Mushroom Gummies'. Avrio Health L.P., in March 2023, did launch functional food termed as 'Senokot Kids Laxative Gummies' designed for offering gentle and safe nighttime relief against constipation for children. Goli Nutrition Inc., in March 2023, did launch 3-in-1 probiotic gummies combining probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics. They do extend support to immune health and maintain healthy gut. They do extend support to immune health and maintain healthy gut.Key Companies Profiled areBlack Forest OrganicSurf SweetsYumEarthAnnie's HomegrownWholesomeSmartSweetsTorie & HowardThe Organic Candy FactoryProject 7Squish Candies (they offer organic gummy bears)Candy ConsumersNutraMarks, Inc. (NutraMarks Gummy Bears) GoOrganic Candy TruJoy Sweets The Gummy Bear Guy What does the Report state? The research study is based on flavor (cherry, grapefruit, watermelon, strawberry, orange, raspberry, lemon, green apple, mango, and likewise (grape, pineapple, and likewise), and distribution channel (online retailing and store-based retailing (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retail stores, wholesale stores, and mass grocery retailers). With an exorbitant demand for organic products throughout, the global organic gummy worms market is bound to grow on an astonishing note in the forecast period. Organic Gummy Worms Market Segmentation by Category By Flavors: Cherry Grapefruit Watermelon Strawberry Orange Raspberry Lemon Green Apple Mango Others (Pineapple, Grape, etc.) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailing Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Wholesale Stores Mass Grocery Retailers By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa Author: Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table. Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in Food & Beverages Domain:Gummy Market : In the forecast period between 2023 and 2033, gummy demand is poised to soar at 11.8% CAGR. Sales are anticipated to total to US$ 74.4 billion by 2033.CBD Gummies Market : The CBD gummies market is anticipated to be worth US$ 743.5 million in 2023. Revenue from the sales of CBD gummies is forecasted to reach US$ 7,524.5 million by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

