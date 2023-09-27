Multiphoton Microscopy Market Is Forecasted To Expand At A CAGR Close To 5% By 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The anticipated size of the world multiphoton microscopy market from 2020 to 2030. According to its results, the market is anticipated to develop steadily as the number of cancer cases rises and the need for early diagnosis and treatment increases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that there were 1,806, 590 cancer cases in the United States alone in 2020. By the end of 2030, this number is predicted to rise even more, which will result in a considerable increase in demand for multiphoton microscopy all around the world. The demand for cutting-edge technology among healthcare professionals is growing as a result of the increase in cases. The use of advanced imaging systems and diagnostic tools is rapidly increasing among consumers.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



“Key players in the multiphoton microscopy are developing advanced devices, improving their high-speed imaging during cellular process, owing to which, two-photon multiphoton microscopy is gaining traction,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways



U.S. to remain one of the largest market to reach a valuation of US$ 203 billion by 2023-end

Rising prevalence of cancer in the region to accelerate growth prospects across the UK

Two photon microscopy to witness a significant rise in revenue share through 2030

By application, deep tissue imaging is expected to remain dominant Hospitals and clinics to emerge as highly sought after multiphoton microscopy end-users

Prominent Drivers



Favorable funding scenarios for research & development in multiphoton microscopy is likely to increase the demand

Rising focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine to boost the multiphoton microscopy growth Integration of microscopy with spectroscopy to create growth opportunities for key players

Key Restraints



High cost of advanced multiphoton microscopy is likely to hinder the growth Lack of skilled healthcare professional and slight errors with the report to pose a challenge for multiphoton microscopy market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players identified in global multiphoton microscopy by Fact.MR includes Olympus Corporation, Bruker, Leica Microsystems, Nikon, ZEISS, Thorlabs Inc., Lavision Biotech, Semrock, Becker & Hickl GmbH, and Sceintifica. Leading manufacturers are focusing various merger & acquisitions and launching new products to cater the demand from hospitals and clinics.

For instance, in July 2020 Inscopix announced the merger with Bruker for advanced analysis of brain circuits by combining miniature microscopes with multiphoton microscopy. The platform and the merger will empower brain researchers to catalyze a more precise understanding of the brain by integrating two-photon imaging of neuronal activity using Inscopix's microscope-based nVistaTM and nVokeTM systems, with high-resolution and multi-color imaging of diverse cell types and pathologies in the brain via Bruker's Ultima multiphoton microscopes

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Key Segments of the Multiphoton Microscopy Market



By Product :



Two-photon Microscopy

Three-photon Microscopy

By Application :



Skin Imaging



Neuroscience



Oncology



Immunology



Deep Tissue Imaging



Functional and Molecular Imaging



Intravital Imaging



Cell Culture



Virology

Others

By End User :



Hospitals & Clinics



Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



South Asia



East Asia



Oceania Middle East and Africa

More Insights on the Multiphoton Microscopy Market

Fact.MR sheds an in-depth analysis on the global multiphoton microscopy market. The report offers detailed segmentation on the multiphoton microscopy market on the basis of product (two-photon microscopy, and three-photon microscopy), application (skin imaging, neuroscience, oncology, immunology, embryology, deep tissue imaging, functional and molecular imaging, intravital imaging, cell culture, virology, and others), and end-user (hospitals & clinics, clinical & diagnostic laboratories and academic & research institutes) across seven regions.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: